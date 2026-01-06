The Dandy Warhols Announce New Covers Album 'Pin Ups'

(Overdrive) The Dandy Warhols have announced 'Pin Ups', a boldly curated covers album that pulls together years of reinterpretations, deep cuts and long-shelved recordings into one cohesive, era-spanning release.

Set for release on March 20, 2026, 'Pin Ups' finds the Portland icons reframing songs by artists who helped shape their musical DNA, including The Cure, Gang Of Four, The Clash, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Cramps, The Runaways and more.

Rather than a conventional covers record, 'Pin Ups' plays like a parallel history of The Dandy Warhols themselves. These are songs that followed the band across decades, territories and phases of their career, previously scattered across B-sides, tribute albums, bonus tracks and private hard drives. Now, for the first time, they are gathered together as a complete album.

"We've been talking for years now about getting as many of the covers we've done for specific territories together and releasing them for all to hear. It's finally happening," says Zia McCabe.

Released alongside the album announcement is the first single, a newly unveiled take on Violent Femmes' 'Kiss Off'. With McCabe stepping into the vocal spotlight, the band injects a sharp, bratty swagger into the track, set against a knowingly retro, mod-leaning backdrop.

"I'm especially excited that we're releasing our cover of 'Kiss Off' for the first time," McCabe adds. "I can't believe this gem has just been sitting on a hard drive for years."

"For reminiscing, this record is one of my favourites," says Courtney Taylor-Taylor.

Across its three sides, 'Pin Ups' moves fluidly between reverence and reinvention. A surf-tinged Goo Goo Muck nods to The Cramps' original menace, while Cherry Bomb becomes fizzing power-pop in Dandy hands. Their take on The Byrds' You Ain't Going Nowhere (Easy Chair) leans into back-porch warmth and Americana twang, while Primary captures the urgent pulse of early The Cure without losing the band's trademark haze.

"These are some of our favourite songs, or songs by our favourite bands, or just songs we admired," explains Peter G. Holmstrom. "Some were never released, some were tucked away on obscure projects, but they all meant something to us."

That sense of personal connection runs deep. Many of the artists covered are not just influences, but peers and friends.

"Nearly every band we cover on here are friends of ours or artists we have had a meaningful experience with," says Taylor-Taylor. "Looking over all the songs again however, I am noticing that we never met the artists from the 60s. Weird."

The album arrives after a period of renewed creative momentum for The Dandy Warhols. Their 2024 release Rockmaker was widely hailed as one of the strongest records of their career, featuring guest appearances from Slash, Frank Black and Debbie Harry.

Its reimagined companion Rock ReMaker followed in 2025, further expanding the project's sonic scope. The band have also twice performed with The Oregon Symphony, an experience Taylor-Taylor describes as transformative.

"Playing with the Symphony set the bar for how much emotional and psychological power can be achieved with live music. Nothing compares to us playing with the Symphony."

'Pin Ups' stands as both a celebration and a statement. It is a love letter to the songs that shaped them, a document of shared history, and a reminder that The Dandy Warhols remain as curious, playful and musically restless as ever.

The Dandy Warhols are Courtney Taylor-Taylor on vocals and guitar, Peter G. Holmstrom on guitar and keyboards, Zia McCabe on keyboards, bass and percussion, and Brent DeBoer on drums and backing vocals.

'Pin Ups' will be released on vinyl, CD and digital formats on March 20, 2026. An exclusive vinyl edition is available to pre-order now via the band's official Bandcamp page here

'Pin Ups' Tracklisting

Side One

Cherry Bomb (The Runaways)

What We All Want (Gang Of Four)

Primary (The Cure)

Kiss Off (Violent Femmes)

Goo Goo Muck (The Cramps)

Rain (The Cult)

Side Two

Straight To Hell (The Clash)

Sister Golden Hair (America)

Lay Lady Lay (Bob Dylan)

Ripple (The Grateful Dead)

Easy Chair (The Byrds)

Blackbird (The Beatles)

Side Three

The Beautiful People (Marilyn Manson)

Love Song (The Damned)

Jet Boy (New York Dolls)

She Sells Sanctuary (The Cult)

Inside The Outside (Love And Rockets)

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