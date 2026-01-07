All The Damn Vampires Introduce Miles Dimitri Baker With 'Sunset Over The Final Chapter'

(Cosa Nostra) All The Damn Vampires drop "Sunset Over The Final Chapter" today, the album-closing track from their highly anticipated debut VICECORE (out February 6th).

The single marks a pivotal moment for the project: the first proper introduction of guitarist and official live member, Miles Dimitri Baker (Ice Nine Kills) to All The Damn Vampires fans, and the emotional culmination of the story woven throughout the album.

Where previous singles "Last Man Standing" and "Into The Night" leaned into AI-generated visuals, "Sunset Over The Final Chapter" brings the band into sharp, tangible focus. The video splices smoky, neon-drenched band performance footage with cinematic shots of a young woman looking out over Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills-a visual representation of the album's themes of longing, closure, and release. It's intimate and atmospheric, grounding the project's retro-futuristic world in raw human emotion.

Speaking on today's release. ATDV founder, songwriter, producer and guitarist - Davey Oberlin - shares, "'Sunset Over The Final Chapter' is not only our way of introducing guitar virtuoso Miles Dimitri Baker to our All The Damn Vampires listeners, but it closes out the story being told throughout our VICECORE album.It's the culmination of a delicate blend of synthwave and heavy that will define the direction going forward for ATDV."

Miles Dimitri Baker also adds, "So stoked on this track and video finally coming out. I really like how the solo turned out and it's awesome to be doing something not only with my friends, but musicians I respect."

Musically, "Sunset Over The Final Chapter" delivers everything that's made All The Damn Vampires compelling: vintage synthwave textures colliding with crushing alternative metal, industrial elements threading through the arrangement, and gut-punch beatdowns that hit like emotional catharsis. But it's Baker's incendiary guitar solo that elevates the track into something transcendent. Dripping with emotion and technical firepower, the solo showcases a different facet of his exceptional talent that may pleasantly surprise fans who are only familiar with his work in Ice Nine Kills. Powerhouse vocalist, Ryan Rose delivers one of his most vulnerable performances yet, his classically trained voice cutting through the dense production with raw intensity.

Throughout VICECORE, there's a story being told. A narrative that unfolds across reimagined covers (Benny Mardones' "Into The Night," Whitesnake's "Is This Love," Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight," Cutting Crew's "(I Just) Died In Your Arms") and original tracks that blur the line between the two. "Sunset Over The Final Chapter" brings that story to its conclusion, leaving listeners to piece together the details themselves.

"Throughout the VICECORE album there is a story being told," Oberlin explains. "It's up to the listener to pinpoint exactly what is being told-we're just providing the paintbrush and canvas. This song closes out the story with subtle direction, where we see ourselves walking away from a day that never seems to end, finally letting this next sunset be its last."

Recorded over 18 months and entirely self-produced by Oberlin, VICECORE also features contributions from synthwave producer Sunglasses Kid on the title track and a blistering guitar solo from virtuoso Andy James on "Is This Love." The album's aesthetic draws from Miami Vice, hardcore merch culture, and Los Angeles gang imagery, filtered through Oberlin's deep love of film soundtracks and a childhood spent obsessing over Type O Negative, Korn, and Alice in Chains.

All The Damn Vampires has already carved out a lane at the intersection of heavy music and visual media. The project's music has appeared in cult horror film Terrifier 2, while Oberlin's collaboration with Avenged Sevenfold on a reimagined version of "Ordinary", which he produced and co-wrote, debuted via a secret Fortnite puzzle. With over 12.7 million cross-platform streams and 2.14 million YouTube views to date, All The Damn Vampires continues to build a world where nostalgia can be cinematic, crushing, and transformative.

Related Stories

News > All The Damn Vampires