Alter Bridge Unleash 'Scales Are Falling' Visualizer

(PFA) With their self-titled eighth studio album arriving worldwide in just two days, Alter Bridge return with the final song to be released ahead of the album's official launch. "Scales Are Falling" is another signature rocker from the acclaimed quartet-Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitars), Mark Tremonti (guitars/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass), and Scott Phillips (drums).

The track explores the moment of realization that comes with uncovering deception, and the emotional impact that truth can carry once it's revealed. "It's when you realize the reality of a situation where you've been deceived," explains Myles Kennedy. "You see the truth and how harsh it is."

"Scales Are Falling" is available now across all digital service providers. The accompanying visualizer-created by Marcin Pospiech (Nine Inch Nails, Tool - @reinfected.me)-is also out today.

"I was excited for this one," adds Mark Tremonti. "It has an atmospheric vibe with a lot of peaks, valleys, and moods. I solo over the bridge, and Myles plays the outro."

With more than two decades as one of rock's most consistently acclaimed bands, Alter Bridge continue to push forward. Renowned for their towering riffs, infectious melodies, and masterful guitar interplay, the quartet will release their self-titled eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records.

The forthcoming album features 12 brand-new tracks that rank among the band's most compelling work to date. Songs such as "Rue the Day," "Disregarded," and "What Are You Waiting For" stand tall alongside staples from the Alter Bridge catalog. "Trust in Me" highlights the powerful vocal chemistry between Kennedy and Tremonti, with Myles leading the verses and Mark commanding the chorus-an approach they reverse on the crushingly heavy "Tested and Able." "Hang by a Thread" is primed for the live stage, channeling the energy of fan-favorite anthems, while album closer "Slave to Master" delivers an epic finale and marks the longest track the band has ever recorded.

The album's first single, "Silent Divide," continues its ascent at Active Rock radio and is approaching six million views on YouTube. Longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette once again joined the band for the project, which was recorded over two months this spring at the legendary 5150 Studios in California and at Baskette's studio in Florida.

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