Foreigner Announces 50th Anniversary Year Tour Kick Off

(VMC) Foreigner will launch their historic 50th Anniversary Year on February 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado, commemorating five decades of chart-topping hits, worldwide touring, and musical legacy. T

he milestone celebration will continue throughout 2027 when the band marks the 50th anniversary of the March 8th, 1977 release of its iconic self-titled debut album, Foreigner.

Band members Luis Maldonado on lead vocals, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein keyboards, and Bruce Watson on guitar will present a very special acoustic performance of the band's hits on the very day of the 50th anniversary at the Vilar PAC in Beaver Creek.

Throughout 2026, audiences can expect to see Foreigner in multiple formats. The acoustic run of shows in Colorado's premier ski resorts will be followed by an orchestral tour that commences with a March residency at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas and culminates in an appearance with the San Diego Symphony. In April, FOREIGNER will tour Florida with special guest, original vocalist Lou Gramm as they present 'FOREIGNER 4 Deluxe', a presentation of '4' in its entirety together with many of the band's Top 10 hit songs.

The 50th Anniversary tour will continue throughout June in Europe with a 26-date tour that includes sold out shows throughout Germany, UK, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. On July 23rd, Foreigner will commence a co-headline tour with rock & roll legends Lynyrd Skynyrd as they rock through an itinerary of amphitheaters throughout the United States.

At the heart of Foreigner's legacy is founder Mick Jones, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee whose visionary songwriting, unmistakable guitar work, and musical leadership have guided the band through decades of innovation and influence.

Says Mick Jones, "When I started Foreigner in 1976, I never could have imagined that these songs would carry us through fifty years and still resonate with audiences around the world. This anniversary is a celebration not just of the music, but of the fans who have been with us every step of the way."

The band's groundbreaking debut album, Foreigner, produced timeless hits including "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice," and "Long, Long Way From Home." Subsequent albums delivered an unstoppable string of rock classics such as "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," and "Waiting For A Girl Like You"-the latter helping the album 4 dominate the Billboard charts at #1. Their fifth studio album, Agent Provocateur, defined the sound of the mid-1980s with the global #1 ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is," following the record-breaking success of "Waiting For A Girl Like You." See all the upcoming dates here

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