Foreigner Announces 50th Anniversary Year Tour Kick Off

(VMC) Foreigner will launch their historic 50th Anniversary Year on February 25 in Beaver Creek, Colorado, commemorating five decades of chart-topping hits, worldwide touring, and musical legacy. T
he milestone celebration will continue throughout 2027 when the band marks the 50th anniversary of the March 8th, 1977 release of its iconic self-titled debut album, Foreigner.
Band members Luis Maldonado on lead vocals, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein keyboards, and Bruce Watson on guitar will present a very special acoustic performance of the band's hits on the very day of the 50th anniversary at the Vilar PAC in Beaver Creek.
Throughout 2026, audiences can expect to see Foreigner in multiple formats. The acoustic run of shows in Colorado's premier ski resorts will be followed by an orchestral tour that commences with a March residency at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas and culminates in an appearance with the San Diego Symphony. In April, FOREIGNER will tour Florida with special guest, original vocalist Lou Gramm as they present 'FOREIGNER 4 Deluxe', a presentation of '4' in its entirety together with many of the band's Top 10 hit songs.
The 50th Anniversary tour will continue throughout June in Europe with a 26-date tour that includes sold out shows throughout Germany, UK, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. On July 23rd, Foreigner will commence a co-headline tour with rock & roll legends Lynyrd Skynyrd as they rock through an itinerary of amphitheaters throughout the United States.
At the heart of Foreigner's legacy is founder Mick Jones, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee whose visionary songwriting, unmistakable guitar work, and musical leadership have guided the band through decades of innovation and influence.
Says Mick Jones, "When I started Foreigner in 1976, I never could have imagined that these songs would carry us through fifty years and still resonate with audiences around the world. This anniversary is a celebration not just of the music, but of the fans who have been with us every step of the way."
The band's groundbreaking debut album, Foreigner, produced timeless hits including "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice," and "Long, Long Way From Home." Subsequent albums delivered an unstoppable string of rock classics such as "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," and "Waiting For A Girl Like You"-the latter helping the album 4 dominate the Billboard charts at #1. Their fifth studio album, Agent Provocateur, defined the sound of the mid-1980s with the global #1 ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is," following the record-breaking success of "Waiting For A Girl Like You." See all the upcoming dates here
Watch Foreigner Cover 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'
Foreigner Announce New Album 'In The Eye Of The Storm'
Foreigner Announce More 50th Anniversary Tour Dates
Hear Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm's New Song 'Time Heals The Pain'
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Yoshiki Performs With Perry Farrell, Josh Groban, and Jonathan Davis At 2 Sold-Out Disney Hall Shows
Donald Fagen's 'Kamakiriad' Gets Audiophile Upgrade
Crowbar Cancel Summer Tour Due To Kirk Windstein Health Issues
Dropout Kings Honor Late Frontman Adam Ramey With 'Brace Yourself' Video
The Charlatans UK Expand 'We Are Love' Album As The Prepare For North American TOur
Watch Pure Reason Revolution's 'Spin Like Fire' Video
Motley Crue Recap Kick Off Of The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour
MESHUGGAH Announces Signing and Limited-Edition Transformers Collaboration at San Diego Comic-Con
Hear The Damn Truth's 'Be Somebody (Live at Hotel2Tango)'
The Moody Blues In The Studio For 'Every Good Boy Deserves Favour' Anniversary
L7's Jennifer Finch Passes Away At 59 From Brain Cancer