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Freedom Call Spread 'Heavy Metal Happycore' With New Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 07, 2026 11:23 AM EST
Freedom Call Spread 'Heavy Metal Happycore' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) German "Happy Metal" pioneers Freedom Call have released the video for their new brand new single "Heavy Metal Happycore" today. The song features Petri Lindroos of Ensiferum.

Singer/guitarist Chris Bay says, "The brand new song 'Heavy Metal Happycore' was born from the idea of creating a superlative to the musical style 'Happy Metal.' With 'Heavy Metal Happycore,' Freedom Call, known for their extremely melodic and catchy metal music style combined with positive and life-affirming lyrics, has created an additional and previously unprecedented and concise trademark.

"With the overwhelming images of our incredible audience in mind, we set out to write a song that immediately engages the listener and highlights all the typical elements of our musical style ...a song that ultimately leads us to a new era of Happy Metal - HAPPYCORE!"

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