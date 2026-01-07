Hermano Deliver 'Manager's Special' Live Video

(PSPR) Hermano - the legendary project fronted by iconic Kyuss vocalist John Garcia - present a fire-driven new track and live video for "Manager's Special" taken from their anticipated "Clisson, France" album, to be released worldwide on February 6th via Ripple Music.

About Hermano's Hellfest 2016 live album "Clisson, France", guitarist Dave Angstrom says: "We were honored to be invited to perform at Hellfest 2016. It had been several years since we all had been in the same room, let alone had the chance to jam together-and it was an incredible experience. Being with my closest friends in France, connecting with the amazing audience, and having the opportunity to spend time with my family while experiencing the magic of Hellfest is a memory I will always cherish.

Capturing that first Hellfest experience for Hermano on vinyl is special, serving as a reminder of the strong bond, love, and friendship I share with John, Chris, Mike, and Dandy. We are so appreciative of Todd Severin and the Ripple Music family for getting this out. We hope everyone enjoys what we created that memorable evening as much as we enjoyed being there together."

Recording albums and touring when they wanted to since their formation nearly three decades ago, Hermano has always consistently refused to operate on anyone's schedule other than their own. Lured by the repeated calls of their devoted fans, though, the band first reunited for a stirring performance at Hellfest in Clisson, France, in the summer of 2016. Eight years removed from their last live performance, they arrived in Clisson with time to rehearse through their material for a couple of hours before taking the stage. In what has been hailed as the most thrilling set of the 2016 edition of Hellfest, that evening the audience witnessed a band hitting on all cylinders, a performance so energetic and seamless that those in attendance were in awe that the band had not performed together since 2008.

Captured on audio and video, "Clisson, France" promises to be one of the most significant live albums to come out this year. It will be issued on limited LP, CD, and digital format on February 6th through Ripple Music.

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