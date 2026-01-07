Supergroup Commemorate Anniversary Of Devastating LA Fires With 'We Are LA'

(The Syndicate) Punk rock to the rescue! To commemorate the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, a collaborative single "We Are LA!" is now available across all digital streaming platforms, marking exactly one year from when the fires began.

The single features some punk rock heavy hitters including members of Minutemen, Social Distortion, The Linda Lindas, Foo Fighters, Alkaline Trio, Pennywise and more. To order the limited-edition vinyl, visit here.

Produced by Charlie Overbey and GRAMMY Award winning producer Ted Hutt, proceeds from "We Are LA!" will benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, who provide services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

The full list of collaborators include: Mike Watt of Minutemen, Jonny Two Bags of Social Distortion, Ron Emory and Greg Kuehn of TSOL, Atom Willard of Alkaline Trio, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters, Jim Lindberg of Pennywise, Tony Reflex of The Adolescents, Jane Weidlin of The Go-Go's, Annette Zilinskas of The Bangles, Eloise Wong of The Linda Lindas, Texacala Jones of Tex & The Horseheads, Teresa Stone of The Pony Tales, Paul Roessler of The Screamers, Kimm Gardner of CH3, Ted Hutt of Walker Roaders/Flogging Molly, Marko DeSantis of Sugarcult, Johnny Whitmer of The Stitches, Christian Christian Fuhrer of Aversion, Aaron Rev Peters and Jake Margolis of The Drowns, Aric Steinberg of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, Patrick Hildebrand, Owner of The Amazing Music Store and victim of the wildfires, Gary Tovar of The Godfather Of Punk and Founder of Goldenvoice, Charlie Overbey of Custom Made Scare & Katie Overbey of The Backlash.

Charlie Overbey & Vanessa Dingwell are no strangers to using their platforms for fundraising and stepping up to help a community in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Lone Hawk Hats & Honeywood Vintage, with the help of their celebrity clientele, raised over $100,000 through a live social media auction for Navajo Nation COVID-19 relief, benefiting the Navajo Nation via The United Natives Foundation. That same year, Overbey also recorded the single "Ode To John Prine" for Save Our Stages with members of Tom Petty, the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Guitarist Jimmy Vivino, Singer LP, and his daughter, Katie Overbey.

In addition to the single + video, a signed guitar and signed t-shirt from nearly all of the performers on "We Are LA!" is available to bid on, with proceeds benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The auction will run from January 7 at 10am ET, and will end on January 18 at 10pm ET.

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