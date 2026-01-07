Tailgunner Deliver 'Eulogy' As Preview From K.K. Downing Produced Album

(Napalm Records) British heavy metal's rising stars Tailgunner present the masterful wrap-up to their upcoming album, Midnight Blitz (out February 6, 2026 via Napalm Records), as their latest single.

The album's closing song, "Eulogy", adds gentle orchestral melodies to their nostalgic sound before the power metal feel explodes into a speed metal firework-epic and bold, the young quintet proves yet again what inspired the rare appearance of metal icon K.K. Downing as producer on their triumphant second record.

Tailgunner about "Eulogy": "Eulogy is the most epic release of our career so far. Inspired in particular by our heroes in Helloween & Blind Guardian, it's Tailgunner at full throttle, telling an epic journey into the afterlife.

"We needed a video that could match the scope of this quest, so once again sought the help of Andy Pilkington at Very Metal Art. Andy first came to our attention with his work on Judas Priest's Painkiller, and of course killed it with our last single 'Tears in Rain' too. Prepare to battle demons, to ride over fire & ice, and to face the ultimate fate. This is Eulogy!"

Tailgunner unleash their second album, Midnight Blitz, out February 6, 2026 via Napalm Records. Bursting onto the scene in 2022, their sophomore work draws heavily from classic British Heavy Metal, but just like those influences, the band are determined to push forward. Always crafting their sound and building on what they have, whilst never compromising on what they started with - Pure Heavy Metal. In an astonishingly short time, the emerging British heavy metal talent have found support in the very heroes they follow: after making a strong impression supporting KK's Priest, legendary guitarist K.K. Downing went on to produce the upcoming album, Midnight Blitz.

Midnight Blitz is classic Heavy Metal without being pastiche. This is a band for the here and now - not just worshipping at the altar, but determined to stand upon it as the Metal Gods of a whole new generation of headbangers. TAILGUNNER prove their skills effortlessly, carving themselves out as Heavy Metal's future and grabbing the torch from the legends themselves. Catchy hooks, killer riffs, and appealing to every heavy metal fan - join K.K. Downing and discover your new heroes now!

Tailgunner about Midnight Blitz: "Like phantoms of the clouds, the Midnight Blitz screams silently through the air. Descending on their prey, a Heavy Metal militia striking at the speed of sound. Only blood can run! Whilst touring our debut album, we were described by one roadie as 'The bastard child of Maiden & Priest' and that became the ethos for our new album Midnight Blitz. Just like our fore bearers, we are determined to push forward, always crafting our sound and building on what we have, whilst never compromising on what we started with - Pure Heavy Metal! We are not just worshipping at the altar of those who have gone before, but determined to stand upon it and be the heroes for a whole new generation! We played over 100 shows touring our debut album, sharing the stages with some of the most legendary names in Metal while paying our dues in blood, sweat, tears and endless nights out on the road. Everything we learned is on display here, packed into 10 tracks in what we feel can be a true, essential TAILGUNNER album. Produced by none other than the Metal guitar God K.K. Downing, working closely with K.K. during this entire process has been the ride of a lifetime and you can hear those touches of a bonafide Metal God throughout this album!"

K.K. Downing on Tailgunner: "Tailgunner is a band we should have seen emerge years ago from the UK. They personify everything that is heavy metal. They are loud and proud, and totally descended from everyone in metal that has gone before - their energy and rawness, together with their brand of metal, incorporates all of the godfathers and much more. Maiden, Priest, Motorhead, Def Leppard - the list is endless. The band has a youthful freshness and a uniqueness that will no doubt elevate them to being a true Metal favourite of the fans."

Related Stories

Tailgunner Deliver 'Eulogy' As Preview From K.K. Downing Produced Album

News > Tailgunner