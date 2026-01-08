Baz Luhrmann's 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert' Original Soundtrack Coming

(Shore Fire Media) Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records will release the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert on February 20th, a collection of 27 recordings heard in the upcoming film, featuring updated mixes of iconic live performances alongside new remixes and medleys of classic Elvis recordings.

The soundtrack release will accompany the theatrical premiere of EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert, coming to theaters with a one-week exclusive IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) engagement on February 20th, followed by a global theatrical release from NEON and Universal Pictures International on February 27th. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert delivers a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience in which Elvis sings and tells his story like never before.

While making his 2022 film 'Elvis', Luhrmann and his team uncovered a treasure trove of long-hidden film negatives and footage in the Warner Brothers vaults, originally captured for the documentary films Elvis: The Way It Is (chronicling his August 1970 residency in Las Vegas) and Elvis On Tour (shot throughout his 1972 concerts across the U.S.), as well as never before seen 8mm footage and never before heard audio of Elvis speaking about his life. Luhrmann and his team spent years restoring this material, collaborating with Academy Award nominee Jonathan Redmond, Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production as well as many others. What was revealed apart from Presley's iconic, one of a kind performance energy was the man behind the myth "totally at ease on stage, able to feel the true love of his fans and communicate himself with an intimacy and humanity, unlike any other artist," as Luhrmann describes.

Coupled with remixes and medleys that blend, reimagine and interpret Presley in bold new directions, the resulting film and soundtrack are a testament to Elvis' 1970s performances as "startlingly ahead of their time" (Variety) and "the singer at his most mesmerizing" (The Guardian). The soundtrack album is executive produced by GRAMMY nominated Luhrmann.

Listen to "Wearin' That Night Life Look" today, which draws from four classic Presley recordings ("Wearin' That Loved On Look," "Night Life," "I, John," "Let Yourself Go") to "create an entirely new track from Elvis DNA," as envisioned by Luhrmann and the film's GRAMMY nominated music producer Jamieson Shaw here

Says Luhrmann of the inspiration behind the new medleys and remixes on the album, "We were constantly asking ourselves, what would Elvis do if he were around? How might he experiment, where might he go? He was always a musical searcher, looking for different flavors and sounds."

The soundtrack will be released on digital and CD formats on February 20th, in conjunction with the film's IMAX premiere. The soundtrack's 2-LP vinyl release will follow on April 24th. The 2-LP will also include two color variants, a Graceland exclusive Red Marble vinyl, and an Amazon exclusive Translucent Orange and Yellow vinyl.

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