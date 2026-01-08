Chase Atlantic: Lost In Heaven Coming To Movie Theaters

(Scoop) Trafalgar Releasing and VEEPS Studios are thrilled to announce the release of Chase Atlantic: Lost In Heaven in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. This feature-length concert film captures one of the group's most legendary performances: the electrifying live show from the final night of their LOST IN HEAVEN European Tour at London's iconic O2 Arena.
The band's Mitchel Cave said, "Reliving one of our biggest shows ever, performing at the O2, with fans across the world is incredible. We wanted everyone, everywhere - not just the people who were there - to be able to feel the energy of that concert. We made this film for the fans who have been with us from the start. And we hope a lot of new people join the ride when they see this on the big screen."
Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing said, "The Chase Atlantic cinema concert lets fans relive the band's electrifying tour in a way that feels intimate yet massive. It's a celebration of their sound, their style, and the community that's grown around them."
Tickets for CHASE ATLANTIC: LOST IN HEAVEN go on sale beginning Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT at chaseatlanticfilm.com. . Visit the site to sign up for updates, to stay informed, and to be the first to watch an exclusive sneak peek from the film.
Chase Atlantic, comprised of Mitchel Cave (lead singer), Christian Anthony (singer and guitarist), and Clinton Cave (lead guitarist and saxophone) - joined on tour by their friends Jesse Boyle (drummer) and Pat Wilde (bassist and guitarist) - have built their reputation by crafting a seamless fusion of pop, rock, and R&B, allowing them to connect with one of the widest-ranging fan bases in music.
With over 8 billion global streams, Chase Atlantic, in just a few years, have grown their audience from small crowds to numbers filling some of the largest arenas and stadiums in the world. Directed by Becky Garner (Central Cee, Dua Lipa, Fred Again), the film showcases the band's massive global appeal and perfection of their craft. It features career-defining performances of fan favorites including "Friends" and "Swim," alongside tracks from their most recent album, LOST IN HEAVEN (HIGH AS HELL). Displaying the band's signature sound and innovative vision, including the commitment they invested in seamlessly crafting new songs like "Facedown" and "Remind Me," the concert film is an essential document of the past, present, and future of Chase Atlantic's music.
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