Death Dealer Unleash 'Bloodbath' Video

(Massacre Records) Death Dealer continue the assault leading up to their upcoming full-length "Reign Of Steel" with the release of their brand-new single and video Bloodbath - one of the album's most ferocious, high-impact offerings.
If the previously released single Blast The Highway showcased the band's full-throttle, arena-sized metal power, Bloodbath now delivers Death Dealer at their most dark, intense, and devastatingly heavy. Built on a barrage of precision riffing, thunderous rhythms, and the unmistakable vocal firepower of Sean Peck, the track erupts with unrelenting force and cements itself as one of the standout moments on the upcoming record.
The song's visual counterpart brings its energy to life through a relentless, battle-charged narrative - a fitting accompaniment to a track that captures the brutality and chaos hinted at in its title.
"Reign Of Steel", set for release on January 23, 2026 via Massacre Records, represents the band's most ambitious and refined work to date. Forged over five years of intense writing and studio craftsmanship, the album sees Death Dealer operating at full power, propelled by their all-star lineup:
Sean Peck (Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann) - Vocals
Ross "The Boss" Friedman (Manowar, Dictators, Ross The Boss Band) - Guitars
Stu Marshall (Dungeon, Empires of Eden, Night Legion) - Guitars
Mike LePond (Symphony X) - Bass
Steve Bolognese (Into Eternity, Ross The Boss Band) - Drums
"Reign Of Steel" was co-produced by Stuart Marshall and Sean Peck, with mixing and mastering handled by Chris Themelco at Monolith Studios, delivering a massive, modern, high-impact sonic experience. The album's striking artwork was created by Dusan Markovic, with additional design by Aley Yarborough.
"Reign Of Steel" will be available as a Mediabook CD, vinyl (Black, Red, Splatter Red/Clear, and Splatter White/Red), and digital.
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