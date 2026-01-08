Fishbone Reveal Special Plans For 'In Your Face' 40th Anniversary

(IMM) Fishbone launches into 2026 by celebrating where it all began. In honor of the 40th anniversary of their debut album In Your Face, the band announces a special reissue, a tribute project with a twist worthy of Fishbone's legacy.

Four decades after its original release, In Your Face stands not only as Fishbone's debut studio album but as a foundational work that helped reshape punk, ska, funk, and alternative music. With this anniversary edition, that influence comes full circle.

The In Your Face 40th Anniversary Reissue will be available as a limited-edition 2-disc vinyl release, with pre-orders for the black and Tiger's Eye vinyl beginning January 9, available exclusively through Fishbone's webstore. This full run is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. In addition, limited-edition tour, independent retail, and special edition runs will be announced. Each copy will include special collector inserts.

This release includes Disc One: In Your Face (1986), the original album in its full, uncompromising glory, and Disc Two: Cover Your Face, a newly curated collection of In Your Face songs re-recorded by bands and artists from across the globe, each offering their own interpretation in tribute to the record. Participating artists will be announced soon.

Originally released in 1986, In Your Face was produced by David Kahne, then a Columbia Records staff producer who would later rise to Senior Vice President of A&R. In a fitting full-circle moment, the 40th anniversary reissue has been coordinated and produced by Pablo Mathiason of Civilized Artist Management, Fishbone's longtime manager and a Columbia Records A&R alumnus, bridging the band's past and present through shared history.

Upon release, the album earned significant critical acclaim. Billboard described In Your Face as "groove-conscious" with "lyrical and melodic depth," while The New York Times Pop and Jazz Guide, via critic Jon Pareles, selected it as a "Rock Album of the Week," praising its "more mature sound and politically conscious tracks."

For over four decades, Fishbone has remained one of music's most fearless genre disrupters, delivering a socially conscious sound that defies categorization. In June 2025, the band released Stockholm Syndrome to widespread critical acclaim, reaffirming their relevance and urgency in a fractured modern world.

The current lineup features Angelo Moore (vocals, saxophones), Christopher Dowd (keyboards, trombone, vocals), James Jones (bass), Hassan Hurd (drums), John "JS" Williams II (trumpet, vocals), and Tracey "Spacey T" Singleton (guitar), signaling not just continuation, but reinvigoration.

This anniversary reissue stands as both a celebration and a statement: the influence is undeniable, the message intact, and the future wide open. Fishbone is currently working on a new studio album slated for early summer 2026, with additional touring planned. Pre-order here.

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