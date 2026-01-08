Gibson Launch Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal Docuseries

(Prime PR) Gibson Films-the storytelling studio from Gibson dedicated to original, artist-driven content that celebrates music history, culture, and the instruments that shape sound-proudly announces the worldwide premiere of Volume One of its new limited music docuseries, Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal, streaming exclusively via Gibson TV throughout 2026. Watch the global premiere of Volume One-the first installment of the limited series.

From the smokestacks of Birmingham, England, to stages around the globe, Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal traces the life and legacy of Tony Iommi, the pioneering guitarist whose sound and vision forged the foundations of heavy metal. Beginning with his working-class upbringing and the birth of Black Sabbath, the series shows how Iommi's genre-defining riffs and groundbreaking albums reshaped rock, ignited a global movement, and inspired generations to pick up the guitar.

Volume One features Tony's music history and a deep dive his massive influence on countless other luminaries of heavy music with in-depth interviews with Tony Iommi and a star-studded lineup of peers and disciples-including Brian May, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Yungblud, Scott Ian, John 5, Phil Anselmo, and Blackie Lawless-plus appearances by Tom Morello and Troy Van Leeuwen, and firsthand accounts from Birmingham icons Rob Halford and Justin Broadrick.

The series examines how Iommi's innovations-and the groundbreaking work of Black Sabbath-continue to reverberate across musical styles and eras, cementing their legacy as the architects of one of the most enduring and influential genres in modern music history.

"I'm very grateful to Gibson for this new documentary series and for honouring my role in the story of heavy metal" says Tony Iommi. "Hearing the kind words from so many incredible artists is really humbling. Thank you all for telling the story with such heart-and to the fans who've kept it alive. Long may it continue!"

"Tony Iommi is the godfather of heavy metal-the creator, the sonic architect, the rifflord who started it all. El Padrino, as I like to call him" says Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson. "It's an incredible honor for all of us at Gibson to pay tribute to Tony with this epic Gibson Films release."

"No matter what regional metal scene or sub genre we explored, every artist we interviewed always pointed the finger back to Tony" adds Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson. "He is the Riff Lord!!!!"

"Tony Iommi remains the undisputed godfather of heavy metal. Through his iconic riffs and uncompromising vision, he gave birth to a sound that was rooted in darkness and became the foundation for generations of musicians," continues Todd Harapiak, Media Director at Gibson and Producer of the series. "It's been truly remarkable to have so many artists unite for this series and hear how Black Sabbath changed the course of their musical lives. The Godfather of Heavy Metal not only celebrates the journey of Lord Iommi and Sabbath but also shines a light on the stories of the countless bands who carried their torch forward."

Parents hated it. Their kids loved it. As the Summer of Love faded, an ominous new sound rose from Birmingham-Tony Iommi was its architect. His genre-defining riffs with Black Sabbath birthed a musical language that became a way of life, uniting millions through rebellion, passion, and a relentless sound that refuses to fade.

Volume One of Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal is streaming now, worldwide, exclusively on Gibson TV, watch it below:

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