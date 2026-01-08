Good Night Moon Releasing First New Release In Almost 20 Years

(BPM) South Florida favorites Good Night Moon have returned with their first release in nearly 20 years. The band has announced their forthcoming self-titled EP, set to be released on January 23, 2026.

The five song collection has been re-recorded and updated for a whole new generation of fans to discover, including production by Matt Marino (Fame on Fire, MGK) and Ian Marchionda (Suck Brick Kid, Superbloom), mixing by Aaron Marsh (Copeland), and mastering by Jonathan Berlin (Underoath, Anberlin).

"We only kept songs that translated well 20 years later," vocalist JB Corey shares. "These songs about heart break, healing, and growing as a person still resonate at 36 as they did at 16. Maybe they are in different context but I still feel like the same person when we wrote these songs and their meaning just hits different now."

In addition to the EP, Good Night Moon has also recently announced their first live shows in over a decade. The band will return to their roots with performances at Swampgrass Willie's (Palm Beach Gardens, FL) on April 17th and Will's Pub (Orlando, FL) on April 18th. Both shows will feature special guests Five Cent Wish and Northvale.

Two decades after their rise through Florida's early 2000s music scene, Good Night Moon has returned with a fully re-recorded version of their original record, available soon on all music streaming platforms. The 5 song EP captures the nostalgic energy and emotional depth that defined an era of grassroots post hardcore and emo music revitalized for a new generation.

Good Night Moon became a staple of Florida's independent music circuit, performing regularly at iconic venues such as Ray's Downtown Blues, Spanky's, Swamp Grass Willies, and The Orange Door. The band's early shows provided a welcoming space for local youth, an alternative to traditional weekend parties and football games and quickly evolved into a regional following.

As the group matured, Good Night Moon earned opportunities to open for iconic bands including Bayside and Hellogoodbye, eventually headlining their own shows and performing at major festivals alongside Taking Back Sunday and My Chemical Romance. Their journey later took them through the Orlando bar circuit venues like Pounders, Scoop, and Knight Library before ultimately disbanding in 2009.

"Revisiting these songs after two decades has been surreal," said the band. "They've been melodies stuck in our heads for 20 years - to finally bring them back to life and share them with our fans friends and families has been a full-circle experience."

The re-recording process remained true to the band's Florida roots, reuniting longtime collaborators and friends. The project was produced alongside Matt Marino (Fame on Fire, MGK) and Ian Marchionda (Suck Brick Kid, Superbloom), mixed by Aaron Marsh (Copeland), and mastered by Jonathan Berlin (Underoath, Anberlin).

"Keeping this project local was important to us," they added. "It's a reflection of the community that helped us grow, both musically and personally."

Whether revisiting the band's music or hearing it for the first time, listeners can expect an authentic return to the sound and spirit of Florida's early-2000s alternative scene.

Good Night Moon is JB Corey (Vocals), Rob Clark (Drums), Andy Plasencia (Bass), Reid Schupp (Guitar), Zack Matevia (Guitar), and Mike Dipietro (Guitar).

Good Night Moon EP Track Listing:

1. We Cure The Hearts

2. Music Is My Medicine

3. Her Achilles Heel

4. Crossing The Brooklyn Bridge

5. Hard to Breathe

Upcoming Shows:

4/17 - Palm Beach Gardens, FL @ Swampgrass Willie's

4/18 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

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Good Night Moon Releasing First New Release In Almost 20 Years

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