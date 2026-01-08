Kid Kapichi Reveal Their 'Worst Kept Secret'

(Freeman) Hastings duo Kid Kapichi release their new single, "Worst Kept Secret." The song is taken from their forthcoming album, 'Fearless Nature,' due out January 16, 2026, via Spinefarm. It's an album riven with moments of self-doubt made by a band that has grown bold enough to show the bullet holes in their armour after years on the frontline.

KK frontman, Jack Wilson, explains: '''Worst Kept Secret' was the final song written for the album, during a period of time where everything felt like it was clicking and coming together. We'd be listening to a bit of Richard Ashcroft and Unkle, and this song came shortly afterwards.

"The lyrics speak for themselves. It's about being in that nether zone of are we friends, or more? Both knowing it's more, but neither able to fully commit or ask those questions."

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