Planet Desert Rock Weekend Reveal Full Lineup For 2026

(Purple Sage) Vegas Rock Revolution's Planet Desert Rock Weekend has revealed the full lineup for its 2026 edition, with twenty-one heavy rock bands from across the globe converging in Sin City over the January 29th-February 1st weekend!

Curated by Vegas Rock Revolution founder John Gist, Planet Desert Rock Weekend has become a major event for all heavy rock fans nationwide and beyond. More than just a festival, it's an experience: its strong worldwide curation in an intimate indoor and evening-only setting drives the yearly increase in popularity for this Sin City event - a party atmosphere with top-notch sound provided by The Usual Place!

Planet Desert Rock VI will be presenting a wide range of hard rock and stoner rock acts featuring not only legacy bands such as The Atomic Bitchwax, Black Water Rising, Throttlerod and The Quill, but also scene stalwarts like Spaceslug (Poland), Freedom Hawk, The Devil & the Almighty Blues (Norway), The Heavy Eyes, The Well, Bask, Westing, Saturna (Spain), Paralyzed (Germany) and High Desert Queen. Once again, the festival has invited Californian label Ripple Music to host a special showcase night featuring some of their roster's finest live acts!

Ripple Music founder Todd Severin comments, "John Gist has created and nurtured one of the best festivals in the USA for heavy rock. Not limited by genre, but by quality, each day of the Planet Desert Rock Weekend delivers. Ripple is once again thrilled to support PDRW, and can't wait to show off to the world Ripple night, when Ripple bands storm the stage en masse!"

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