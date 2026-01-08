Rock Supergroup Black Swan Deliver 'Paralyzed' Video

(Freeman) The all-star hard rock collective Black Swan - featuring Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) - are proud to unveil the title track from their upcoming new studio album, 'Paralyzed,' set for release on February 13, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Robin McAuley comments: "Nowadays it's difficult not to become submerged in the news and negative comments presented to us through all media sources. That feeling of being numb and unsafe with an overpowering feeling of anxiety. Desperate for change, get back to the good old days when things seemed simpler. Craving to hear something positive and yet helpless and repeatedly overwhelmed by so much negative space, leaving us feeling paralyzed."

Jeff Pilson adds: "'Paralyzed' is another Robin McAuley story that speaks to that anxiety most of us are feeling about the state of the world right now. It's scary, overwhelming and seemingly never-ending! We need to find the positive in all the negativity and we need it soon! Plus- it rocks!!!!!"

Matt Starr also states: "'Paralyzed' kicks ass! This is one of the things that BLACK SWAN does best... Hard driving high energy rock 'n' roll with great melodies, tons of hooks, thought provoking timely lyrics and exceptional musicianship. I'm really proud of this track."

"With 'Paralyzed' I was going for a Black Sabbath 'Neon Nights' vibe when I started writing it, and then it blossomed into the title track when Jeff and Robin got their hands on it. It's a very cool song guitar wise, and I hope we get to play it live one day because it really rocks!" continues Reb Beach.

BLACK SWAN is back with their explosive third album, 'Paralyzed.' Following the critical acclaim of their previous releases, the supergroup once again delivers a powerful statement in modern hard rock.

McAuley expressed his enthusiasm for the new record by saying, "Can't wait for you guys to hear our new record. We feel we've taken our songwriting to another level on this one, with amazing guitar riffs that once again show the brilliance that is Reb Beach. Pounding bass as you'd expect from Jeff, and Matt Starr leaving no doubt about where the thunder comes from. Soaring melodies with strong lyrics are what we do best, combine that with sheer heaviness and we have a record we think you, the fans, are going to love."

"BLACK SWAN is old school eighties rock that is all about good guitar riffs with badass vocals. No one is better than Robin at singing this kind of music. I think the combination of my riffs and his vocals is what makes the band stand out", Reb Beach said.

"I think the fans are going to love our new record. It builds on the first two records, taking the songwriting, playing, and energy to another level. I'm so proud to be part of this great group of musicians and guys", stated Matt Starr.

Jeff Pilson adds: "We're all very excited for the release of BLACK SWAN's 'Paralyzed' and can't wait for all the fans to hear it. We wanted to come up with a real step forward in melodic heaviness, and I strongly believe we delivered. Enjoy!"

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