Seahaven Announce Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour

(Earshot) Fifteen years after its release, Winter Forever remains a defining moment in Seahaven's catalog. In early 2026, the band will hit the road to celebrate the milestone with the Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour, performing the album in its entirety for the very first time. Alongside the tour announcement, Seahaven have also released a brand-new song, "Long Goodbye," marking their first new music tied to the anniversary era.

Due to overwhelming demand, a Houston date has been added on February 10, while shows in Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Chicago have officially sold out. In addition to the North American run, the band have announced a UK leg of the tour, kicking off in April 2026 - bringing the full-album performance overseas for the first time.

The anniversary tour marks a rare opportunity for fans to experience Winter Forever front to back - a record that helped define Seahaven's emotionally charged blend of emo, indie rock, and post-hardcore. An exclusive Winter Forever vinyl variant will be available at tour dates.

To further commemorate the album's legacy and the upcoming tour, Seahaven have released WF15 Unplugged, a stripped-down performance session featuring selections from Winter Forever. Captured in an intimate setting, the session highlights the emotional core and songwriting that have kept the album resonating for fifteen years. Watch WF15 Unplugged here.

"This record is held in a very special place for us," the band shares. "We're excited to celebrate this anniversary with everyone that has come to enjoy it over the years."

Originally released in November 2011 via Run For Cover Records, Winter Forever arrived during a formative moment for the American emo and alternative revival. Blending atmospheric guitars, raw emotion, and introspective lyricism, Seahaven stood apart from their peers - crafting music that felt both immediate and cinematic. Songs like "Black & White," "Save Me," and "PV" resonated for their vulnerability and dynamic shifts, bridging post-hardcore urgency with indie-rock introspection.

The album quickly became a touchstone for fans of Balance and Composure, Title Fight, and Brand New, earning Seahaven a devoted following and solidifying their reputation as one of the most emotionally arresting bands of their era.

Following Winter Forever, the band expanded their sonic palette with 2014's Reverie Lagoon: Music for Escapism Only - a minimalist, atmospheric departure - and later returned with 2020's Halo of Hurt after a six-year hiatus. Together with the newly released "The Long Goodbye," Seahaven's catalog reflects a career defined by evolution, restraint, and emotional honesty.

WINTER FOREVER 15TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - NORTH AMERICA

(with special guests Commoner and Flycatcher on select dates)

1/21/2026 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

1/22/2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)

1/23/2026 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room (SOLD OUT)

1/24/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

1/25/2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

1/29/2026 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean (SOLD OUT)

1/30/2026 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

1/31/2026 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison (LOW TICKET WARNING)

2/2/2026 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

2/3/2026 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

2/4/2026 - New York, NY - Racket

2/5/2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore (LOW TICKET WARNING)

2/6/2026 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

2/7/2026 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

2/9/2026 - Dallas, TX - Dada (NEW DATE)

2/10/2026 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (NEW DATE)

2/11/2026 - Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom

2/12/2026 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger (LOW TICKET WARNING)

WINTER FOREVER 15TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - UK

Mon, April 20 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social

Tue, April 21 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

Wed, April 22 - Manchester, UK - YES Manchester

Thu, April 23 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Fri, April 24 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

Sat, April 25 - London, UK - Oslo Hackney

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