Shields Pay Tribute To Lost Friend With 'Miss Me'

(ASPR) Acclaimed British metalcore band Shields have released their new single and music video "Miss Me." The song is taken from their upcoming studio album Death & Connection, to be released on January 30 via Long Branch Records.
"We lost someone dear to us. This song is our tribute - a personal account of the unbearably tragic farewell to our friend, George Christie," the band says. "Our new album Death & Connection is a body of work born from the absence of the people who no longer hold space in our lives.
"This record was created from a necessity to express and soothe our deepest losses; however, that was never the intention - we simply set out to make an album we wanted to hear."
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