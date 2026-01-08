Space Of Variations Unleash 'Ghost Town' Video

(Napalm Records) Space Of Variations delivers another powerful strike with "Ghost Town". The riff-heavy single is the latest single leading up to their third album, Poisoned Art, which will be released on February 13, 2026 via Napalm Records.

With this new track, the explosive four-piece again raises the bar, delivering both furious brutality and heartfelt emotion, their ever-evolving style signifying a new era for the band. Furious verses, an explosive chorus, and some infectious, earworm hooks-Space Of Variations are raising the bar for the genre!

They had this to say, 'Ghost Town' is a about the feeling of waking up from a dream while still carrying it inside you-as if it were real. In that dream, you lost someone important, and no matter what you do, you can't find them again. It's the sense of loss that seeps from the dream into reality."

Blending furious brutality with heartfelt emotion, the four-piece band sheds their skin and continues to push the boundaries of modern metal, their new record showing a new facet of their ever-evolving sound-a new era.

Bold as ever, Poisoned Art explores the boundaries of modern sounds. Space Of Variations directs the way into the future of metalcore: unbroken, unapologetic-unstoppable.

Space Of Variations about Poisoned Art: "Our third full-length album, Poisoned Art, was written during the darkest period of our lives. The war in our country changed everything dramatically, and the full spectrum of emotions we experienced during that time is reflected in this album. It's angry, melodic, honest, and fatalistic."

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