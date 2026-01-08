The Hirsch Effekt Release 'Die Brucke' Video

(ASPR) German rock/metal trio The Hirsch Effekt present the new single "Die Brucke." It's the third track released from the new studio album Der Brauch, which arrives January 30 via Long Branch Records.

"'Die Brucke' - matching the music - takes on a less heavy theme," says singer Nils Wittrock. "It's more of an every day scene. Two people meet at home after a long day and ask each other how it went.

"One decides to go straight to bed. The other chooses to keep working. Amidst the every day stress, the protagonist - realizing how much the close environment depends on him - tries to remain a safe harbor."

Since their formation The Hirsch Effekt have carved out a unique niche in the German-speaking music scene. Yet, despite - or perhaps because of - their elusiveness, the band has captivated a devoted audience. Musically, The Hirsch Effekt have always embraced limitless possibilities. Acoustic, introspective moments - where bassist Ilja John Lappin brings out his cello or guitarist Nils Wittrock returns to his classical roots - sit naturally alongside massive progressive metal onslaughts.

While earlier works, despite their diversity, were still labeled "metal albums," this new record explores paths first hinted at on the multilayered second album, Holon: Anamnesis - the same album that fans of VISIONS magazine voted the only German-language entry among the 20 best albums of all time. Der Brauch can be seen as a return to that pivotal point - and simultaneously as a bold step forward. Drummer Moritz Schmidt doesn't entirely forgo blast beats, but the record demands a new heading. In the end, though, there is only one truth: It unmistakably sounds like The Hirsch Effekt.

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