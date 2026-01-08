Twenty One Pilots Concert Film Coming To IMAX and Theaters

(TR) Trafalgar Releasing has teamed up with GRAMMY-winning rock superstars Twenty One Pilots to release a concert film chronicling the band's career-defining Mexico City show, where they performed to 65,000 die-hard fans at a sold-out stadium during The Clancy World Tour.

The film arrives at IMAX and cinemas worldwide on February 26 for a limited time, with exclusive IMAX previews beginning February 25. Tickets will be officially on sale January 15. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit www.TwentyOnePilots.film.

Set against the vibrant pulse of one of the world's most iconic music capitals, the film blends cinematic high-energy performance footage with intimate, behind-the-scenes access, revealing the heart, humor, and humanity of the artists as they prepare for one of the biggest shows of their career. Viewers follow the band from their arrival in Mexico City to the stage, sharing in the preparation and anticipation that build as showtime approaches. Exclusive commentary from Tyler and Josh offer personal reflections on the journey that brought them to this historic stage and the deep connection with their fans who make it all possible.

The film pulls audiences into the full spectacle of the night. Sweeping aerials of the stadium, on-stage cameras, and crowd-level shots place viewers right at the center of the experience, seeing the show from every angle. The result is a thrilling, emotional celebration of music, community, and achievement - an unforgettable portrait of Twenty One Pilots, performing a show that will echo through their legacy.

"I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world. I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill. I have seen them play those clubs as if they were on a festival stage during a headline slot and then quietly drag their gear up the steps and into a trailer that limped behind our touring van. They would chat for hours, fine tuning the show basically no one saw. Their fingers never leave the pulse of the performance; they swear by preparation and a vision," director Mark C. Eshleman shares. "For 'More Than We Ever Imagined,' we were given the opportunity to capture two perspectives of a Twenty One Pilots performance: over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show and, the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold out stadium in Mexico City, a camera following Tyler and Josh as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply to one of the biggest stages."

"From building an audience one fan at a time to becoming a global touring force, Twenty One Pilots continue to redefine the magic of concert tours," said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "This all-new film marks their second time bringing a concert experience to cinemas - and their first with IMAX - delivering the scale, sound, and shared energy that make it feel as close to being at the live show as possible."

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