Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Collector's Edition Picture Disc Vinyl Released

(OMG) TLG|ZOID proudly presents Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne Collector's Edition Picture Disc Vinyl, arriving today, January 9th and distributed by Virgin Music Group. The limited-edition 180g picture disc-available now online and at local record stores-is designed as a true collector's piece, worthy of framing and displaying like fine art offering a rare and visually striking keepsake that celebrates their powerful collaboration.

Further cementing its impact, "Gods of Rock N Roll" has earned major critical acclaim, landing on Loudwire's Best Rock Songs of 2025 (Ranked) and being named a Top 10 Song of 2025 in Wall of Sound's Year in Review by Senior Writer Ranga Gareth Williams at #1. The track also secured a spot on Ultimate Classic Rock's Top 10 Songs of 2025 list, and was included in Amazon Music's Best of Rock 2025, underscoring its broad cultural impact and cross-platform recognition from both fans and tastemakers.

This stunning release brings together both smash hits, "Gods of Rock N Roll" (featuring Steve Stevens and a beautiful score by Fred Coury) and "Crack Cocaine" (featuring Steve Stevens), united on one brilliantly crafted, art-forward vinyl. The picture disc format elevates the release into a gallery-worthy keepsake-an item meant not only to be played, but cherished, displayed, and celebrated.

The release carries historic significance, as these two tracks represent the final studio recordings from Ozzy Osbourne, transforming the picture disc into a definitive collector's piece-one that captures the closing chapter of an era in rock history.

Billy Morrison shares: "I feel so incredibly fortunate to have been able to work with my best friend on those last two songs, CRACK COCAINE and GODS OF ROCK N ROLL, that when the idea of a picture disc vinyl with all the versions on it came up, thanks to my guys at TLG |ZOID, I jumped at the idea. We already had the wonderful cover shots that our photographer, Jane Stuart, had taken throughout the process of both releases, and I remember as a kid just loving the idea of a vinyl record with images on the actual vinyl! It was a no brainer, and a truly wonderful way to close out that chapter with a tip of the hat to Ozzy and the two amazing songs that we did together. I will always be able to watch that video of GODS, when Steve Stevens and I are belly laughing with Ozzy in the studio and hold that close as a treasured memory."

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