Joe Bonamassa Shares Final Preview Of 'B.B. King's Blues Summit 100'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa returns today with Vol. V of B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, unveiling the final five songs to be released ahead of the full album's arrival on February 6th. Out now via KTBA Records, this latest instalment completes the monthly rollout of the landmark centennial tribute, bringing together a powerful group of vocalists and musicians to honour the enduring legacy of B.B. King.
The release follows a wave of national attention for the project, including a recent CBS Mornings feature that explored Bonamassa's personal history with King alongside the making of Blues Summit 100. Esquire featured the album in its list of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2026, alongside releases by The Rolling Stones, Lucinda Williams, Mumford & Sons, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and more.
The new volume features "Three O'Clock Blues" feat. Marc Broussard & Josh Smith, "How Blue Can You Get" feat. Warren Haynes, "Ghetto Woman" feat. Ivan Neville, and "Never Make A Move Too Soon" feat. Dion and "When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer" feat. Dannielle De Andrea. Together, the tracks spotlight King's unmatched vocal catalogue and emotional range, pairing timeless material with artists deeply connected to the spirit of the blues.
Leading the release is "Three O'Clock Blues," B.B. King's first ever single, reimagined here with Marc Broussard. "Marc is one of those dudes that can sing the phone book," says producer Josh Smith. "When we tracked this song, I immediately thought he would kill it. It was BB's first ever single and the original vocal is out of sight. It had to be a world class singer to pull it off!!!"
On "When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer," Dannielle De Andrea delivers a commanding performance on one of King's most demanding vocals. "Dannielle besides being a world class human is just a world class singer," Smith says. "This is another amazing B.B. vocals that needed an amazing singer to do it justice. The band is crushing on this track as well." Stream the new tracks here
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