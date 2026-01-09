Morrissey Announces New Album 'Make-Up Is A Lie' With Title Song Stream

(Warner) Morrissey, one of the most beloved and influential artists of all time announces the impending arrival of his fourteenth solo studio album, MAKE-UP IS A LIE - set for release on March 6 - with the immediate release of the lead single, "Make-up is a Lie," out now via Sire/Warner Records.

The stirring and sonically dynamic new song arrives alongside the long whispered-about tracklist for the highly anticipated project - Morrissey's first album in over five years marks his welcome return to Sire Records.

The breaking news and new music arrive as the truly iconic English singer and songwriter continues his current world tour, which has already swept through the US, Canada, UK and Europe. The next leg of his tour will pick up in January with dates in the US, Europe and UK.

MAKE-UP IS A LIE reunites MORRISSEY with producer Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, The White Strips, Weezer, My Morning Jacket) as he returns to Studio La Fabrique in the Saint-Remy-de-Provence region of Southern France. With poetic and provocative lyrics, evocatively unpredictable instrumentation, and a title that can be read as an explicit call for unvarnished truth and expression, the 12-song set is poised to further cement MORRISSEY status as one of the most acclaimed and potent voices of the last four decades.

The album's first single is an intoxicating introduction. Co-written by MORRISSEY keyboardist Camila Grey, "Make-up is a Lie" surges forth on a trip-hop-like groove - echoing drums, propulsive bass riff, mysterious atmosphere - that bursts into swirling dream-pop for the chorus. MORRISSEY vocally floats across the track, weaving a curious tale of a woman who keeps desperately trying to deliver him a message, even in death:

Ten years passed in boredom

I made my way to Paris

to stand before her gravestone

I read the words in granite

one.

two.

three four five.

"MAKE-UP IS A LIE! ALL MAKE-UP, MAKE-UP IS A LIE!"

MORRISSEY is joined on MAKE-UP IS A LIE by a familiar cast of characters and bandmates, including Jesse Tobias, Camila Grey, Carmen Vandenberg, Juan Galeano, Alain Whyte, Gustavo Manzur, and Brendan Buckley. The tracklist includes some song titles previously referenced by Morrissey and others never before revealed, as well as a faithful cover of Roxy Music's 1973 deep cut "Amazona".

MAKE-UP IS A LIE will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally, through all DSP's. Vinyl album variants include Blue vinyl and a unique Zoetrope picture disc. A Red vinyl pressing will be available exclusively through all Indie retail stores.

MORRISSEY - MAKE-UP IS A LIE Tracklisting:

1. "You're Right, It's Time"

2. "Make-up is a Lie"

3. "Notre-Dame"

4. "Amazona" (Roxy Music cover)

5. "Headache"

6. "Boulevard"

7. "Zoom Zoom the Little Boy"

8. "The Night Pop Dropped"

9. "Kerching Kerching"

10. "Lester Bangs"

11. "Many Icebergs Ago"

12. "The Monsters of Pig Alley"

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