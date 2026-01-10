Warren Haynes Streaming New Single 'I'll Be The One'

(Press Here) Fresh off his annual year-ending shows in New York City with Gov't Mule, which saw him playing three iconic guitars from the 1970s, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes has released his new single "I'll Be The One," the latest offering from the forthcoming re-mixed and re-mastered version of his debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness.

Set for release January 30th via Megaforce Records, the new, expanded 12-track album, featuring one bonus song not included on the original, was produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, re-mixed by Jim Scott at Plyrz Studios, and re-mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound.

With the original release of Tales of Ordinary Madness in March 1993, Haynes - then a full-time member of the Allman Brothers Band - introduced himself as a solo artist with an impressive collection of songs that perfectly balance his soulful songwriting and powerful guitar work, set against a diverse sound blending the many styles that have influenced him including rock, blues, and soul. Upon its release, Rolling Stone hailed it as "a powerful solo debut" and AllMusic noted "the most exceptional thing about Tales of Ordinary Madness is his vocal performance, the overall impact of which stays with the listener far longer than any particular song or hook." AllMusic also declared at the time that Haynes "amply demonstrates why he is one of the most lauded straight-ahead rock lead guitarists of the '90s," a statement that has only further solidified over the last three decades as Haynes has since been ranked among the "Greatest Guitarists of All Time" by Rolling Stone.

Haynes will support the release of Tales of Ordinary Madness on the road on his Winter of Warren 2026 Tour. The outing begins in February with a rare, intimate solo tour. During the stripped-down, two-set shows, Warren and his guitar will explore all aspects of his incredible catalog - including songs from Gov't Mule, his solo recordings, and the Allman Brothers Band - playing hits and rarities as well as a wide variety of music that has inspired and influenced his acclaimed career. The 11-date tour, traveling from February 12-26, includes two nights at the new Blue Note Los Angeles (February 17 & 18) with two shows per night. Following the solo outing, the Warren Haynes Band will gather for a short run of headlining dates from March 1-7 including a newly announced show at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, part of the venue's 100th anniversary celebrations this year.

After wrapping the Winter of Warren Tour, Haynes and his Gov't Mule bandmates - who just celebrated their 50th performance at NYC's famed Beacon Theatre on New Year's Eve - will perform a handful of spring headlining shows starting March 27th in Denver and then hit the road this summer with blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for co-headlining tour dates from July 29th through August 16th. See below for all upcoming Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule tour dates.

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