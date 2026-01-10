Bowling For Soup And Able Machines Cover Brit-Pop Anthem 'Connection'

(Rage PR) Bowling For Soup have teamed up with Los Angeles based electro-pop duo, singer-songwriter Tay Coliee and producer Linus Dotson, better known as able machines to release a magnetic cover of Elastica's Brit-Pop anthem, "Connection".

The track is accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek nod to retro sci-fi, filmed in and around Los Angeles, including locations where Star Trek and other classics were filmed.

Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick expresses how the song is an old favorite: "I have always loved this song! We use to play it in the Van non stop! One day I was listening to a new able machines song and just thought...My best friend, Bowling For Soup's producer, Linus of Hollywood is in an Electronic band! We should do this "Connection" together! Even the song title is perfect for this collab! Luckily, Linus and Tay liked the idea, and ran with it! I am so stoked for how this turned out...The video is next level!"

able machines burst onto the music scene in 2019 with their first single "Secrets and Lies", setting the blueprint of their unique sound, coupling (often) dark lyrical imagery with concise pop hooks and melodies over electronic soundscapes. The band started when singer Tay Côliee was perusing Craigslist in search of musical gear and stumbled upon a "wanted" ad posted by producer Linus Dotson. Upon meeting they quickly discovered they had both been floating in the same musical circles. Linus (professionally known as Linus Of Hollywood) has made a name as a diverse songwriter and producer, working with the likes of Charlatans UK, Bowling For Soup, Cheap Trick and Smashing Pumpkins. He's also a member of Santa Barbara pop/punk legends Nerf Herder (best known for writing the "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" theme song). Tay got her start acting as a teenager and transitioned into music as a ghost writer for Capitol Records, co-writing hits for other artists including Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

Away from their new collaboration, Bowling For Soup are following up the success of their incredible, career best show (so far) at London's OVO Arena Wembley last December by returning to the UK in 2026. Jaret, Rob and Gary will be back this Summer for a huge tour alongside folk punk royalty Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls.

Fresh from announcing an Australian run together, fans immediately began calling for a UK leg - and their wishes have been granted. The Bowl My Bones Tour will mark the first time these long-time friends have toured together.

One of rocks' most unlikely friendships began years ago, sparked by Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick's admiration for Frank Turner's music. In more recent years the two became good friends, even hosting a weekly live stream together during the COVID pandemic discussing classic heavy metal and many other things. Now, after years of fan requests, the tour they've been hoping for is finally happening.

The Bowl My Bones Tour begins on the 25th of June at Dreamland in Margate and has nine stops across the UK, finishing up at the prestigious Eden Sessions in St. Austell. Among the other stops on the tour are venues that are quickly becoming known as some of the best outdoor venues across the UK such as Piece Hall in Halifax and Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Scottish fans - the Glasgow date is almost sold out already so you may want to get a move on!

The full list of dates is available below:

Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls - Bowl My Bones UK Tour 2026

June 25th - Margate - Dreamland

June 26th - Southampton - Southampton Summer Sessions

June 27th - Lincoln - Live At Lincoln Castle

June 29th - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow - LOW TICKET WARNING

June 30th - Halifax - Live At The Piece Hall

July 2nd - Scarborough - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 3rd - Llangollen - Live At Llangollen Pavillion

July 4th - Cardiff - Cardiff Castle

July 5th - St. Austell - Eden Sessions

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