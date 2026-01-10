Bywater Call Go Retro With New Single 'Only'

(Noble) Bywater Call have released of their first studio single of 2026, "Only," which is a throwback to the timeless soul anthems of the 60's and 70's. Featuring Meghan Parnell's signature smokey vocals and a smooth, slow groove, this losing-of-love song is a heartfelt plea to remain together, while attempting to downplay the pain of breaking up.
The emotional melody, accompanied by the rich background vocals of Joanna Mohammed (Aphrose) and Claire Davis, captures perfectly the feeling of loving more than being loved.
Reminiscent of the classic artists of the genre, "Only" is infused with modern influences such as Adele and Amy Winehouse. "Only is a simple, yet emotionally powerful tune," says guitarist and co-writer Dave Barnes. "It shows off a sweet, softer side of Meg's usual powerhouse vocals."
The song was recorded at Palace Studios in Toronto, captured and mixed by Patric McGroarty, and mastered by Kristian Montano of Montano Mastering.
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