Capsize Reveal 'Under A Hollow Sky' Visualizer

(ASPR) In late 2025, Capsize announced their return with "The Fracture," their first release since signing to Roux & Ruin Records. Today, the band drops another new track - this time with "Under a Hollow Sky."

"With the release of this new single, we're opening another window into what we've been building without revealing the full picture just yet," says singer Daniel Wand. "Cody Stewart (Falling In Reverse, nothing, nowhere) helped bring the production to the finish line on this one, and we're excited about where things are quietly headed."

After several years of sporadic single drops, Capsize fans can look forward to a new physical release, on deck for 2026, with more details to be revealed shortly. The next release will be the band's first since A Reintroduction: The Essence Of All That Surrounds Me, which arrived in 2016 via Equal Vision Records.

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