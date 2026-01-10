Common People Make It 'Rain' With New Video

(Big Loud Rock) Los Angeles-based indie rockers Common People can't escape the "Rain" on their first offering of 2026 - out now via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, the gloomy day tune captures the moodiness of heartbreak. Written by Nicky Winegardner and Konrad Ulich, their breezy vocals convey the melancholy that comes with grieving a past relationship. "It looks like you / And it makes me sad / But it's quite the view / So it ain't so bad."

About the song, Common People shared, "Rain is the feeling of not being able to escape the memory of someone. It's funny how everything can start to look like them - art, the weather, silence. There's something strangely comforting in the sadness."

Common People burst onto the scene in 2025 with their breakout debut "Thank You," which garnered critical press acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Atwood Magazine, Flaunt Magazine, idobi, and Voke Magazine. Their follow-up singles - "Propaganda" and "Ready or Not" - also received praise from Alternative Press, New Noise Magazine, Earmilk, B-Sides, and more. The band wrapped up their year supporting Cage The Elephant and The Criticals on select dates of their respective tours.

Up next, Common People will hit the road again as direct support for Rainbow Kitten Surprise on the North American leg of their bones World Tour, kicking off in February. The North American dates include stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, NY, Atlanta, and more. The band is also set to play Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ on February 22, as well as Minnesota Yacht Club on July 19. All tour dates can be found HERE and are listed below.

As Earmilk boasted, "Their sound is meant for the undercard of music festivals, and there's no doubt that Common People will soon reach the next level in their career." Stay tuned!

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