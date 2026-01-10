Gong Share 'The Wonderment' From New Album 'Bright Spirit'

(Glass Onyon) Psychedelic institution Gong have announced their new album Bright Spirit today, set for release on 13th March on the Kscope label. The news comes alongside a new single and video for the track 'The Wonderment'.

Speaking on the announcement, frontman Kavus Torabi shared, "Structured around modulating glissando guitar and a pulsating analogue synth sequence, The Wonderment finds Gong in deeply meditative form.

"A mystical and explorative journey both inwards and outwards. Timeless and expansive, The Wonderment is another piece of the kaleidoscopic puzzle that makes up Bright Spirit. A healing charge of cosmic rays beamed out from deepest space. All is sound, all is love. Gong is one and one is you."

Bright Spirit marks the third instalment in a trilogy that began with The Universe Also Collapses (2019) and continued with Unending Ascending (2023). Recorded with long-time collaborator Frank Byng in his South London studio, Bright Spirit sees Gong at their experimental best, more adventurous and more open to the dream than ever.

And dreams are central here. Not just as lyrical imagery, but as a way of thinking - where psychedelia, love, and the thin membrane between worlds feed into the music. The opener, 'Dream Of Mine', unfurls like a transmission from the in-between, its mid-section blooming into harmonies and an angular melody that feels like a key turning in a long-awaited lock. Frontman Kavus Torabi describes it as a moment everything has been pointing toward, a flash of clarity inside the swirl.

Elsewhere, there's tenderness - unexpected perhaps, but unmistakably Gong, 'Fragrance Of Paradise' being Torabi's first-ever love song. 'The Wonderment' finds Gong in deeply meditative form, a mystical and explorative journey both inwards and outwards, timeless and expansive, another piece of the kaleidoscopic puzzle that makes up Bright Spirit.

GONG TOUR DATES

Mar 19 - Brighton, UK - Gong & Henge

Mar 20 - Canterbury, UK - Gong & Henge

Mar 21 - Swansea, UK - Gong & Henge

Mar 25 - Birmingham, UK

Mar 26 - Lincoln, UK - Gong & Henge

Mar 27 - Manchester, UK - Gong & Henge

Mar 28 - Liverpool, UK - Gong & Henge

Apr 09 - Pordenone, Italy

Apr 10 - Livorno, Italy

Apr 11 - Borgomanero, Italy

Apr 14 - Jena, Germany

Apr 15 - Karlsruhe, Germany

Apr 16 - Russelsheim am Main, Germany

Apr 17 - Antwerp, Belgium

Apr 18 - Oslo, Norway

Apr 19 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Jul 07 - Balma, France - Gong & Blood Incantation

Jul 08 - Aix-en-Provence, France - Gong & Blood Incantation

Jul 25 - Teramo, Italy - MoonJune Festival

Jul 26 - Treviso, Italy - Prog Event: Treviso

Aug 09 - Builth Wells, UK - Kozfest 2026

Aug 23 - Hernhill, UK - A New Day Festival 2026

Related Stories

Gong Deliver 'Stars In Heaven' Video

Marian Hill's Samantha Gongol Goes Solo With 'Flash In The Pan' EP

Marian Hill's Samantha Gongol Announces Debut Solo EP With 'When You're Hot You're Hot'

Bob Marley's 80th birthday Celebrated With Expanded Documentary Release

News > Gong