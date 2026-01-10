Gong Share 'The Wonderment' From New Album 'Bright Spirit'

(Glass Onyon) Psychedelic institution Gong have announced their new album Bright Spirit today, set for release on 13th March on the Kscope label. The news comes alongside a new single and video for the track 'The Wonderment'.
Speaking on the announcement, frontman Kavus Torabi shared, "Structured around modulating glissando guitar and a pulsating analogue synth sequence, The Wonderment finds Gong in deeply meditative form.
"A mystical and explorative journey both inwards and outwards. Timeless and expansive, The Wonderment is another piece of the kaleidoscopic puzzle that makes up Bright Spirit. A healing charge of cosmic rays beamed out from deepest space. All is sound, all is love. Gong is one and one is you."
Bright Spirit marks the third instalment in a trilogy that began with The Universe Also Collapses (2019) and continued with Unending Ascending (2023). Recorded with long-time collaborator Frank Byng in his South London studio, Bright Spirit sees Gong at their experimental best, more adventurous and more open to the dream than ever.
And dreams are central here. Not just as lyrical imagery, but as a way of thinking - where psychedelia, love, and the thin membrane between worlds feed into the music. The opener, 'Dream Of Mine', unfurls like a transmission from the in-between, its mid-section blooming into harmonies and an angular melody that feels like a key turning in a long-awaited lock. Frontman Kavus Torabi describes it as a moment everything has been pointing toward, a flash of clarity inside the swirl.
Elsewhere, there's tenderness - unexpected perhaps, but unmistakably Gong, 'Fragrance Of Paradise' being Torabi's first-ever love song. 'The Wonderment' finds Gong in deeply meditative form, a mystical and explorative journey both inwards and outwards, timeless and expansive, another piece of the kaleidoscopic puzzle that makes up Bright Spirit.
GONG TOUR DATES
Mar 19 - Brighton, UK - Gong & Henge
Mar 20 - Canterbury, UK - Gong & Henge
Mar 21 - Swansea, UK - Gong & Henge
Mar 25 - Birmingham, UK
Mar 26 - Lincoln, UK - Gong & Henge
Mar 27 - Manchester, UK - Gong & Henge
Mar 28 - Liverpool, UK - Gong & Henge
Apr 09 - Pordenone, Italy
Apr 10 - Livorno, Italy
Apr 11 - Borgomanero, Italy
Apr 14 - Jena, Germany
Apr 15 - Karlsruhe, Germany
Apr 16 - Russelsheim am Main, Germany
Apr 17 - Antwerp, Belgium
Apr 18 - Oslo, Norway
Apr 19 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands
Jul 07 - Balma, France - Gong & Blood Incantation
Jul 08 - Aix-en-Provence, France - Gong & Blood Incantation
Jul 25 - Teramo, Italy - MoonJune Festival
Jul 26 - Treviso, Italy - Prog Event: Treviso
Aug 09 - Builth Wells, UK - Kozfest 2026
Aug 23 - Hernhill, UK - A New Day Festival 2026
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