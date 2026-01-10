Iron Savior Give Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'Relax' A Metal Makeover

(C Squared Music) Hamburg's power metal pioneers Iron Savior return with their brand-new single "Relax", a crushing metal reinterpretation of the legendary 80s hit by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Following their previously released covers of Irene Cara's "Fame" and Alphaville's "Forever Young", the band once again proves their ability to transform iconic pop songs into uncompromising power metal anthems. "Relax" is the latest single taken from the upcoming album Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy, scheduled for release on March 27, 2026 via PERCEPTION - A Division of Reigning Phoenix Music.

Originally built on provocation and groove, "Relax" is reborn as a driving, riff-heavy anthem that turns restraint into raw energy. "Relax is one of my all time favorite non-metal song," Iron Savior frontman Piet Sielck reveals. "It's been on my mind for a very long time to do this and I really think, this version serves the original well. We did a good job in transferring the vibe and the energy of the original into the Iron Savior cosmos."

The band injects the track with soaring vocals, massive guitars, and their unmistakable melodic power, without losing the spirit of the original. With Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy, Iron Savior prove once more that great songs never age - they just get heavier!

After reigniting their cosmic engines with Machine World - Reforged in 2025, IRON SAVIOR embark on their boldest mission yet. "Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy" transforms some of the most iconic pop hits of the 1980s into full-throttle power metal epics, combining nostalgia, passion, and the band's trademark precision and fire, proving that the past can shine brighter than ever when reforged in metal.

From the electrifying rush of A-ha's "Take On Me" and the thunderous drama of Phil Collins' "Against All Odds" to the cinematic pulse of Jermaine Jackson & Pia Zadora's "When The Rain Begins To Fall" and the adrenaline-fueled "Maniac" by Michael Sembello, Iron Savior turn pop classics into heroic, melodic metal anthems.

"After the huge success of the 2002 Condition Red bonus track "Crazy" (Seal), which was actually used in a HBO TV show, we have been asked by fans and medias almost constantly to do a complete cover tracks album," Sielck explains, and adds: "So... two decades later here we are!" quotes frontman Piet Sielck. "Awesome Anthems continues the transformation from pop-to-metal in Iron Savior style as started with Seal''s "Crazy" and Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams. We are absolutely proud of the outcome, which never looses the original vibe of the tracks but yet is 100% Iron Savior. Just listen yourself.. I guarantee a lot of smiles while doing so!"

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