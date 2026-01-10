Kurt Deimer Unplugs With Marco Pera For 'In Deep'

(Press Here) Kurt Deimer has released the official acoustic version of his current radio single "In Deep" featuring Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, along with the music video featuring guitarist Marco Pera.

The new acoustic version drops as the song's original rock version approaches the Top 40 on the Mediabase Active Rock radio Chart (currently #43). The official music video for "In Deep," directed by Myles Erfurth, which includes scenes from Kurt's forthcoming horror film "Scared To Death," set for release in early 2026. "In Deep," available via Deimer's own Bald Man Records, was produced by five-time GRAMMY-winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Breaking Benjamin) and co-written by Deimer and Ben Trexel.

"We thought we'd follow up the original 'In Deep' and keep the momentum going with an acoustic version that shows the versatility of the song," shares Deimer. "I can't thank my bro Josh Todd enough for collaborating on the song with us."

"In Deep" follows the release of Deimer's full-length debut album, And So It Begins..., in May 2025. The double collection, also produced by Lord-Alge, features 17 tracks co-written with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X, including the singles "Live Or Die," "Big Toe," "Sunset Boulevard" and "Hero" as well as an appearance from Queensrÿche legend Geoff Tate on "Burn Together." And So It Begins... has been hailed as "a big hard rocking record" by Metal Planet and "unapologetically raw, surprisingly varied, and brimming with personality" by Macabre Daily, who also called it "a debut album that brings the grit, the riffs, and a whole lot of attitude."

Everyone has dreams, but not many are bold enough to truly chase them. At an age when most people start thinking about slowing down, Kurt Deimer followed his instincts and now he's only getting started on this next chapter of his life. Deimer's music draws on a wealth of life experiences from the Cincinnati native, who started his first rock band at age 20 but ended up taking a more conventional route as a young man. Interested in everything from AC/DC to R.E.M. to Widespread Panic, Deimer covers a ton of stylistic ground while offering an overarching message of optimism.

In a few short years, Kurt Deimer has made a name for himself in the hard rock scene with his headbanging guitar riffs and socially conscious, anthemic lyrics. His rise in the music industry began when Brian Wheat of TESLA was so impressed by Deimer's live performance and music while watching him open for the iconic band that Wheat invited Deimer to join TESLA on the road. This opportunity fueled Deimer's passion to push his music career further, leading to the release of his debut EP, Work Hard, Rock Hard, in late 2021. The acclaimed collection launched the powerful musical partnership of Deimer and Phil X, combining Deimer's anthemic vocals with Phil X's thunderous riffs. Deimer has spent the last five years relentlessly touring, sharing the stage with other major acts including Geoff Tate, Drowning Pool, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Sebastian Bach, and Steel Panther as well as performing on the Monsters of Rock Cruise.

In addition to his growing music career, the multi-talent and successful businessman is a flourishing actor, spearheading his own horror movie franchise "Hellbilly Hollow" as both star and producer. Deimer's acting career took off when he appeared in John Carpenter's 2018 "Halloween," portraying a pivotal role alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and facing off against the infamous Michael Myers as the teller. His upcoming feature film "Scared To Death" was written and directed by music video veteran Paul Boyd (Neon Trees, Dave Stewart, Shania Twain) and stars Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley.

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