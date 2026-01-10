Steve Aoki Reimagines Jimmy Eat World's Classic 'The Reason'

(The Syndicate) 2x GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki is taking fans on a new sonic journey with HiROQUEST 3: Paragon Remixed, a high-energy reinvention of his landmark 10th studio album. Originally released in summer 2025, HiROQUEST 3: Paragon featured collaborations with David Guetta, Ne-Yo, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, PnB Rock, Lil Jon, and more. The remix LP features 35 reworks from top producers including Laidback Luke, Dani Thorne, Nostalgix, Gammer, and Aoki himself.

Most notably, HiROQUEST 3: Paragon Remixed features Aoki's reimagining of Hoobastank's iconic hit "The Reason," in collaboration with Dutch hardstyle duo Sound Rush. "The Reason" earned GRAMMY nominations for both Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals upon release, and has since been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA, with over 1.35 billion streams on Spotify and a music video that has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Celebrating over two decades since its release, "The Reason" continues to connect with both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. Aoki and Sound Rush have transformed the rock ballad into a festival-ready anthem, giving the song adrenaline-fueled energy for dancefloors.

"This remix album is about taking HiROQUEST 3: Paragon into another dimension," shares Steve Aoki. "Each track has been reimagined to push the energy even higher and give fans something totally new to experience. Collaborating with so many incredible artists and DJs made the whole project feel alive from start to finish. I wanted to make this one extra special, so I teamed up with Hoobastank and Sound Rush to rework 'The Reason.' We turned it into this massive moment that's been going off in my sets, and I'm so excited to finally share it with the world."

Hoobastank adds, "We've always been fans of what Steve has done and continues to do. He's such an iconic DJ and incredible performer. When the opportunity arose to collaborate with him it just seemed like a no brainer to us. Combine that with Sound Rush's unique style and sound designing talents. It just gave us a rare chance to have one of our songs reimagined and shared with an entirely new audience. One that we honestly never dreamt of reaching."

Hoobastank has had a resurgence back into the mainstream through TikTok and hit TV shows. The viral success of the #NotAPerfectPerson trend on TikTok brought new attention to the hit single, garnering user generated content of biggest fails. When Netflix's hit show Beef gained major popularity in 2023, the show featured Hoobastank's "The Reason," which resulted in the song re-entering the iTunes Rock charts and appearing on Shazam's US Top 200, the most Shazamed tracks in the United States. The single/band was also recently featured in hit shows Building The Band (Netflix), The Boys (Amazon), and more. Because of this mainstream attention and a newer generation of music fans finding the catalog of the band, they are clocking in at over 12 million monthly listeners.

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