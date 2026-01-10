ZP Theart Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'Through the Fire and Flames'

(ASPR) ZP Theart has officially released a special 20th anniversary cover of the power metal anthem "Through the Fire and Flames." Commemorating two decades to the day since the release of the original recording, Theart describes the release as a heartfelt gift to the fans who have supported his journey since the 2000s.

For this project, Theart entrusted producer and multi-instrumentalist Syndrone with a full sonic overhaul. Syndrone provided the revamped core instrumentation, setting the stage for a masterclass in modern guitar. In a nod to the song's legendary difficulty, rising guitar stars Sophie Burrell and Bradley Hall deliver jaw- dropping guest solos, weaving their own technical fury into the song's framework.

"This song changed so many lives, along with my own, and I thought it was time to give it a proper re-visit," says Theart. "Working with Syndrone to modernize the sound while having Sophie and Bradley add their incredible styles was the perfect way to celebrate this 20 year milestone."

He continues, "Revisiting this song after twenty years is about honoring the incredible energy the fans have kept alive since the very beginning. I wanted to stay true to that spirit while also pushing the sound forward. Working with Syndrone, Sophie, and Bradley brought that same intensity, but with a new perspective for what comes next."

The anniversary single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

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