Black Sabbitch Release 'A Hard Road' Video

(Purple Sage) Black Sabbitch - the all-female powerhouse hailed as the most popular Black Sabbath band in the world - unleash their powerful new video for "A Hard Road", taken from their debut live album "Unrest in the West" on Ripple Music. The band just announced a full string of European spring shows.

Formed in 2012 by acclaimed session drummer Angie Scarpa, Black Sabbitch quickly became a force to be reckoned with, recruiting an all-star lineup of musicians including Emily Burton (Fireball Ministry), Melanie Makaiwi (Penny Dreadfuls, Scarling), and Alice Austin (Zola Turn). Over the past decade, the band has captivated audiences worldwide, selling out shows and earning the respect of critics, fans, and fellow musicians alike.

Captured in Los Angeles, Black Sabbitch's debut live album "Unrest in the West" brings the foursome's towering live experience to the masses. Featuring deep cuts such as "A National Acrobat" and "Wheels of Confusion", this fiery 8-tracker is a raw, unfiltered document of what makes Black Sabbitch a must-see live phenomenon and a thunderous love letter to the gods of metal.

Their new video "A Hard Road" was directed by the band's drummer, Angie Scarpa, who is also the video director for Los Angeles' influential NPR station KCRW and has worked on videos for numerous major bands from the rock and metal spectrum. Watch their new video "A Hard Road"!

About the video, Scarpa says "I wanted to make something fun and playful reflecting life on the road, so I included a lot of candid, Polaroid photos that we've taken over the years. I felt like it gave the video a more personal feel. They make me smile, thinking about our adventures all over the world."

European spring shows 2026 (tickets)

09.04.26 Potsdam, DE - Lindenpark

10.04.26 Schwerin, DE - Der Speicher

11.04.26 Bremen, DE - Tower

12.04.26 Flensburg, DE - Kuhlhaus

13.04.26 Aalborg, DK - Skraen

15.04.26 Linkoping, SE - Platens Bar

16.04.26 Västerås, SE - Carlsson Pa Kajen

17.04.26 Stockholm, SE - Encore Music Club

18.04.26 Gjerdrum, NO - Gjerdrum Rock Club

21.04.26 Koln, DE - Die kantine

22.04.26 Saarbrucken, DE - Garage

24.04.26 Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-Saal

25.04.26 Unterwaldhausen, DE - Querbeat Festival

Related Stories

News > Black Sabbitch