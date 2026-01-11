Lords Of Acid Launching The Cheeky Freaky Tour

(SRO) Electronic provocateurs Lords Of Acid return to the stage on April 25 with their headline tour, "Cheeky Freaky Tour." The tour marks a new chapter for the iconic act and delivers an uncompromising live show that remains true to the band's recognizable aesthetic and provocative character.

The tour-a high-voltage, multi-artist spectacle-will visit 29 cities across the United States, from coast to coast, and includes both headline club shows and festival appearances, among them Sick New World (April 25, Las Vegas) and Ritual Noize Fest (May 2, Denver). Each performance is designed as an intense and immersive experience, rooted in the long live history of Lords Of Acid.

"For the first time in eight years, there is truly new material," says Praga Khan, founder and creative force behind Lords Of Acid. "A new album is coming, and the 'Cheeky Freaky Tour' ushers in a new era for the band, with respect for the past, but with a clear focus on the future."

The "Cheeky Freaky Tour" is not a nostalgic look back, but a reaffirmation of everything Lords Of Acid have stood for over the decades: an idiosyncratic approach to electronic music, a strong identity, and a live experience that confronts, seduces, and surprises.

Led by the current Acid Queen Carla Harvey, Lords Of Acid deliver a set in which iconic tracks such as "Pussy," "I Sit on Acid," and "Crablouse" seamlessly merge with new material. The show focuses on tension, dynamics, and presence, without distancing itself from the band's roots.

The tour-a blend of pounding electronic beats, glam chaos, club culture, and pure attitude-is supported by a carefully curated line-up, each act contributing to the depth of the evening in its own way:

* Dead On A Sunday brings raw, modern gothic energy.

* Princess Superstar is known for sharp lyrics, and a distinctive, club ready swagger.

* Tony and the Kiki add alternative, fashion-forward pop flair.

* MZ NEON opens the night with pulsating, underground-inspired electronic

* sounds.

In addition, the tour offers audiences a first live introduction to the new Lords OF Acid album, on which both Princess Superstar and Tony and the Kiki appear.

Known for decades of boundary-pushing sound and performance, Lords Of Acid continue to redefine what a live electronic show can be: loud, visual, playful, and fearless.

The "Cheeky Freaky Tour" dates are as follows:

4/25 - LAS VEGAS, NV - SICK NEW WORLD *

4/26 - FONTANA, CA - STAGE RED **

4/29 - GRAND JUNCTION, CO - MESA THEATER **

4/30 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - SUNSHINE THEATER **

5/01 - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - BLACK SHEEP **

5/02 - DENVER, CO - RITUAL NOIZE FEST *

5/04 - KANSAS CITY, KS - WAREHOUSE

5/05 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - VARSITY THEATER

5/06 - CHICAGO, IL - BOTTOM LOUNGE

5/07 - DETROIT, MI - MAGIC STICK

5/08 - PITTSBURGH, PA - PRESERVING UNDERGROUND

5/09 - WASHINGTON, DC - UNION

5/11 - CLEVELAND, OH - MERCURY

5/12 - NYC - RACKET

5/14 - ATLANTA, GA - MASQUERADE **

5/15 - ORLANDO, FL - THE ABBEY

5/16 - FT LAUDERDALE, FL - CULTURE ROOM

5/17 - TAMPA, FL - ORPHEUM

5/19 - FT WALTON BEACH - DOWNTOWN MUSIC HALL

5/21 - HOUSTON, TX - SCOUT BAR

5/22 - DALLAS, TX - TREES

5/23 - AUSTIN, TX - COME AND TAKE IT LIVE

5/24 - SAN ANTONIO, TX - PAPER TIGER

5/26 - TUCSON, AZ - 191 TOOLE

5/27 - PHOENIX, AZ - NILE

5/28 - LAS VEGAS, NV - SWANDIVE

5/29 - SAN DIEGO, CA - MUSIC BOX

5/30 - LOS ANGELES, CA - ECHOPLEX

5/31 - SAN JOSE, CA - THE RITZ

* LOA ONLY

** NO DOAS

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