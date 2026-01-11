Patriarchs in Black Reimagine Led Zeppelin's 'The Ocean'

(Metalville) Doom metallers Patriarchs in Black reveal the new single "The Ocean", along with an accompanying music video. Following the release of their critically acclaimed studio album Home last August, Patriarchs in Black present their brand-new cover version of the Led Zeppelin classic "The Ocean. "
With this, the band not only pays homage to one of their greatest idols, but also celebrates the birthdays of both PIB guitarist Dan Lorenzo and Jimmy Page. In 2023, Patriarchs in Black even received a Grammy nomination for their cover of Led Zeppelin's "Friends."
"The Ocean" was recorded by Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) on drums, Dan Lorenzo (Hades / Non-Fiction) on guitars, and guest vocalist Mark Sunshine (Unida).
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