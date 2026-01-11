Status Quo's Francis Rossi Shares Double Single

(ASPR) Francis Rossi kicks off 2026 in emphatic style with two brand-new songs, released as a digital double single and taken from his long-awaited new studio album The Accidental, out January 30.

"Push Comes To Shove" bursts with energy, grit and Rossi's unmistakable guitar sound, while "November Again" turns a melancholy refrain into a soaring, catchy chorus. Both tracks capture the founding Status Quo frontman in full flow: Confident, energized, and recalling the sound that made him a cornerstone of British rock.

The Accidental was born from spontaneous studio sessions with guitarist Hiran Ilangantilike and co-producer Andy Brook, resulting in a vibrant album that sounds immediate, alive and free of expectations.

Together, with the previously released tracks "Something In The Air (Stormy Weather)" and "Go Man Go," the new songs "Push Comes To Shove" and "November Again" set the tone for what promises to be one of Francis Rossi's most exciting solo releases to date.

"For anyone who liked any of my solo albums previously," says Francis Rossi, "... well, I've no idea what you'll make of this one because it's a real departure, but I love it. It's loud, the guitars are right to the fore, and there are some great songs there."

The Accidental finds Francis Rossi once more at the top of his game, delivering a searing yet thoughtful collection of rockers that will please anyone who likes their heavy cut with melody and verve.

Listen to the "Push Comes To Shove" + November Again" here.

Related Stories

Status Quo's Francis Rossi Shares New Songs To Announce Solo Album

News > Francis Rossi