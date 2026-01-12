Andy Cohen Live Remembers Bob Weir On Today's Episode

(SiriusXM) During today's live episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, host Andy Cohen reflected on his memories of Bob Weir. SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10am ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102), and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Andy Cohen: What can I say about Bob Weir? Well, nothing that I maybe haven't already said. Well, I'll tell you a couple things. One is this summer when I was at that show, you know, you just never knew with these guys. Every time I saw them, at the Sphere, at their last tour show in San Francisco a few years ago, you know, I kept thinking, "Well, this was the last show," and then the San Francisco 60th show that I saw this summer, I really think that's the last show that there's gonna be and I was sadly right.

I watched this clip from "Watch What Happens Live" of him talking about death and I posted it on Instagram yesterday and it was so beautiful and he was saying that when he knows people who die, and it was, I think he was speaking of Jerry Garcia. He's like, "I view the Dead as people. I am happy for their liberation."

He said, and he firmly believed that there was someplace else better that we were all gonna go, which is the beautiful way to see things and it really, his views on it made me feel better about the whole thing, I have to say. Not any less sad, and I will also say just personally, he came on "Watch What Happens Live" a few times, which was just the honor, such an honor, and you know, pinch me moment for me, but also at my 50th birthday party, I don't know if I've spoken about this, but Dead & Co. had a gig that night in Philly.

It was a Saturday night, I believe, and John, and it rained and their gig got rained out during the show. They kind of had to stop, and John was leaving the show. He had always planned to leave the show and come to my party and he got Bob to come too, and they played at my party at like 12:30 in the morning or one in the morning.

They played together a few songs. They did, "Bertha," "Ripple" and "Loose Lucy," and for Bob Weir to do that for me on a rain-out night and drive all that extra way just to play at my birthday party, to be kind to me, knowing what it would mean. I mean, it meant the world, and it was just, I was like, "Wow, this guy." I mean, I'll have that forever, and I just, I can't believe he did it, and it just always, I'm like, "Wow, he did that." Rest in peace, Bob Weir.

More on the show here

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