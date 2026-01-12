AOR Supergroup Transatlantic Radio Deliver 'City Of Angels' Video

(Frontiers Music) AOR supergroup Transatlantic Radio released today their new single and official video, "City Of Angels", the second one taken from the upcoming debut album "Midnight Transmission", out on February 20, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Victor Broden stated: "City Of Angels" was the last song written for the album. It is a tribute to all the great songs, throughout history, about going west to try to make your dreams come true and live your best life. In our case, it is also a tribute to the diverse city of Los Angeles, but it could be wherever the city of your dreams is. The song delivers the quintessential Transatlantic Radio sound, a huge chorus, big sweeping melodies and lots of attitude. This is a song to roll down your windows and sing at the top of your lunges on the way to a party or on a long road trip!"

Broden stated: "The completion of this album is a love letter to the music that shaped my life, musically and otherwise. The guys in this band took what was a casual idea and turned it into something beyond my wildest dreams. Mattias Osbäck is truly one of the greatest rock voices of this generation with a rough edge that brings our big, sweeping melodies to life and gives them attitude".

"RJ Ronquillo, on lead guitar, is a legend in his own right and a role model for guitarists around the world as well as one of the world's most watched six-string heroes with his YouTube channel", he continued. "His work on this album makes me grin ear to ear. Chris Reeve on drums is one of the most sought-after touring drummers in the world right now, and a bass player's dream come true. Him agreeing to join this project is still mind boggling to me. Fred Kron on keyboards, my partner in production for this project, is nothing short of a wizard. There would be no Transatlantic Radio without his invaluable input, otherworldly mixes, and his ability to sprinkle magic dust on all of these songs. This is the band I could never have imagined being in growing up, and this is the record I always dreamed of making".

An inspired celebration of classic AOR with a fresh, modern pulse, "Midnight Transmission" marks the official album debut of Transatlantic Radio, a truly international band founded by Victor Broden, a Swedish-born bassist and producer now based in Los Angeles.

Conceived during the isolation of the 2020 lockdown, the project was born out of a desire to bring timeless melodic rock back into the spotlight - with a lineup as global as their sound.

Fronted by powerhouse Swedish vocalist Mattias Osbäck and featuring American guitarist R.J. Ronquillo (known for his work with Ricky Martin, Santana, Stevie Wonder, and Stone Sour), the band blends European sensibility with American fire.

The lush keyboards of Fred Kron - who had his work featured in Anchorman 2 and High School Musical 2, and longtime member of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! band - add cinematic depth and vintage flair. Behind the kit is Chris Reeve, drummer for Filter and Avril Lavigne, whose dynamic style gives the album its drive and precision. At the center of it all is Broden himself, anchoring the songs with groove, vision, and a deep understanding of the genre's melodic soul.

Following a string of well-received singles and video releases, Transatlantic Radio made their live debut at the Malmo Melodic Festival 2024, where their sound and presence confirmed that this is more than just a studio project - it's a band with heart, muscle, and chemistry.

Musically, "Midnight Transmission" is a love letter to the 80's giants of the genre - Foreigner, Toto, Danger Danger, Starship - but it's no nostalgia act. Each track balances polish with punch, fusing massive choruses, slick arrangements, and emotionally charged performances with crisp, contemporary production.

Packed with arena-ready anthems, the album showcases a band fully aware of their influences, yet unafraid to carve their own path forward. "Midnight Transmission" is more than a debut - it's a statement: melodic rock is alive, and Transatlantic Radio is here to carry the signal.

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