Dropkick Murphys Share Comical Ode To Pennywise's Fletcher Dragge

(AM Media) Providing a bit of an escape from all the chaos in the world, Dropkick Murphys have released a comical video for their song "The Big Man." It's a hysterical and heartfelt ode to the band's longtime friend Fletcher Dragge from Pennywise, one of punk rock's biggest characters (including his proclivity to enjoy adult beverages from a Pringles can).

The animated clip is mixed with performance footage from Dropkick Murphys' shows around the world, including scenes from Dropkick Murphys' recent tours with Pennywise.

When discussing the song, Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey told Stereogum: "We go way back with him [Fletcher], from '90s Warped Tours to spending a lot of time with Pennywise on the road in the last few years. He's got so many stories. We've witnessed many of the stories. But for every crazy thing he does, he does really nice things for people, too. We just thought it would be a fun thing to do, to acknowledge him."

"The Big Man" video features character design and storyboarding by Adam Murphy and animation by Black Balloon Media. The song and video marks the final release from Dropkick Murphys' acclaimed 2025 For The People album.

For The People shows courage and confidence, speaking up against the injustices happening in the United States, and doing so with the strength and power that harkens back to Dropkick Murphys' earliest punk rock roots. For The People is more than a title. It's a heartfelt stance, a declaration of who this band is - and who they've always been. Dropkick Murphys continue to advocate for workers' rights and human rights - as they have done for their entire nearly 30 year career.

Dropkick Murphys return to the road February 9 for their 2026 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour with The Aggrolites and Haywire supporting on most dates. The U.S. trek culminates March 13, 14, 15 and 17 in Boston with the band's annual run of hometown dates during St. Patrick's Day week that bring together Dropkick Murphys fans from around the globe.

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