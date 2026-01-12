Puscifer Launch Tales From The Pusciverse

(Speakeasy) The Pusciverse - Puscifer expands its universe with the launch of the band's first comic book series, "Tales From The Pusciverse." Issue #1 centers on Bellendia Black, a character first seen in the band's "Pendulum" video.

Written by Maynard James Keenan, the debut issue features artwork by Marlin Shoop ("Captain Action," "G.I. Joe," "Unprepped") and Andy Belanger ("Kill Shakespeare," "Southern Cross," "Friday the 13th"), with lettering by Jack Morelli ("Afterlife with Archie," "Peter Parker Annual," Marvel Comics).

"I remember how excited I was as an elementary school kid when Wolverine was first introduced in one of the Hulk issues. Called neighborhood dibs immediately (long before cosplay was a named thing)," Keenan shares. "Seeing Bellendia Black in print brings back all of those joyful school kid memories."

"Puscifer's leap into comics with Maynard Keenan isn't merch or novelty - it's an extension of their long-running conversation with the absurd," says Shoop. "The book hums with the same tension as the music: satire wrapped in menace, humor sharpened into philosophy. I'm glad I could be a part of that and bring it to their vision."

The introductory issue presents a conversation between Keenan and Bellendia Black, serving as both an introduction to the character and a gateway to the larger series, which will continue with future installments spotlighting Fanny Grey and The Synth Whisperer. Additional details and release dates will be announced soon.

"Tales From The Pusciverse" is available exclusively via Puscifer.com.

Puscifer's new album, Normal Isn't, arrives Feb. 6 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

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