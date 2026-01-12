SiriusXM Celebrating Grateful Dead Icon Bob Weir With Special Programing

(Official Announcement) SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel, Phish Radio, and Jam On 309 are celebrating the life and legacy of Bob Weir. Tune in to the channels on car radios and the SiriusXM app during the times listed below to hear live concerts and tributes to the co-founder and legendary guitarist of the Grateful Dead.

Grateful Dead Channel (Ch. 23)

Dead & Company: 8/3/25 San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Park

Monday 1/12 5pm ET

Tuesday 1/13 12pm ET

Wednesday 1/14 9pm ET

Thursday 1/15 8am ET

Friday 1/16 3pm ET

Saturday 1/17 12pm ET

Sunday 1/18 9pm ET

Bobby Weir & The Campfire Band: 10/16/16 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Monday 1/12 9pm ET

Friday 1/16 12pm ET

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring The Wolf Pack, Derek Trucks, Rick Mitarotonda & Sturgill Simpson: 1/12/24 Riviera Maya, MX - Dead Ahead

Tuesday 1/13 9pm ET

Sunday 1/18 12pm ET

Bobby Weir & John Mayer: 8/8/22 Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge

Wednesday 1/14 12pm ET

Friday 1/16 9pm ET

Bobby Weir & Phil Lesh Featuring Trey Anastasio: 3/3/18 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thursday 1/15 12pm ET

Saturday 1/17 9pm ET

Bobby Weir & Friends: 11/17/22 Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall

Thursday 1/15 9pm ET

Musical Tribute To Bobby Weir - Hosted by David Gans & Gary Lambert

Tuesday 1/13 5pm ET

Wednesday 1/14 9am ET

Friday 1/16 12am ET

Saturday 1/17 4pm ET

Sunday 1/18 4pm ET

Big Steve Hour - Special Edition

Thursday 1/15 5pm ET

Phish Radio (Ch. 29)

Phish w/ Bobby Weir 10/18/16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Monday 1/12 12pm ET

Tuesday 1/13 9pm ET

Jam On 309

Check back soon for the schedule.

Related Stories

Ben Arnold Reimagines Grateful Dead Classic 'Touch Of Grey'

Immersive Grateful Dead Exhibition And Free Grahame Lesh Concert Coming To San Francisco

Warren Haynes Shares Live Version Of Grateful Dead Classic 'Shakedown Street'

John Mayer Hosts a 'Grateful Dead Listening Party' on His New Weekly SiriusXM Show

News > Grateful Dead