SiriusXM Celebrating Grateful Dead Icon Bob Weir With Special Programing

(Official Announcement) SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel, Phish Radio, and Jam On 309 are celebrating the life and legacy of Bob Weir. Tune in to the channels on car radios and the SiriusXM app during the times listed below to hear live concerts and tributes to the co-founder and legendary guitarist of the Grateful Dead.
Grateful Dead Channel (Ch. 23)
Dead & Company: 8/3/25 San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Park
Monday 1/12 5pm ET
Tuesday 1/13 12pm ET
Wednesday 1/14 9pm ET
Thursday 1/15 8am ET
Friday 1/16 3pm ET
Saturday 1/17 12pm ET
Sunday 1/18 9pm ET
Bobby Weir & The Campfire Band: 10/16/16 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Monday 1/12 9pm ET
Friday 1/16 12pm ET
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring The Wolf Pack, Derek Trucks, Rick Mitarotonda & Sturgill Simpson: 1/12/24 Riviera Maya, MX - Dead Ahead
Tuesday 1/13 9pm ET
Sunday 1/18 12pm ET
Bobby Weir & John Mayer: 8/8/22 Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge
Wednesday 1/14 12pm ET
Friday 1/16 9pm ET
Bobby Weir & Phil Lesh Featuring Trey Anastasio: 3/3/18 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Thursday 1/15 12pm ET
Saturday 1/17 9pm ET
Bobby Weir & Friends: 11/17/22 Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall
Thursday 1/15 9pm ET
Musical Tribute To Bobby Weir - Hosted by David Gans & Gary Lambert
Tuesday 1/13 5pm ET
Wednesday 1/14 9am ET
Friday 1/16 12am ET
Saturday 1/17 4pm ET
Sunday 1/18 4pm ET
Big Steve Hour - Special Edition
Thursday 1/15 5pm ET
Phish Radio (Ch. 29)
Phish w/ Bobby Weir 10/18/16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Monday 1/12 12pm ET
Tuesday 1/13 9pm ET
Jam On 309
Check back soon for the schedule.
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