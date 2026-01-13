Alice In Chains, Testament, Dream Theater Supergroup Metal Allegiance Return With 'Black Horizon'

(C Squared Music) Metal Allegiance has returned with their brooding new single, "Black Horizon". Their first release of original music since 2018, the song features roaring opening riffs from guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament) and vocalist William DuVall's (Alice In Chains) ominous howls, painting an apocalyptic scene.

Mark Menghi (King Ultramega) on bass and Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater) on drums keep the dread looming low in the sky, ready to explode with ferocity at any moment. Systems fail, shadows fall, and the doomed cry for salvation in this desolate world. Gloomy, minimalistic verses bookend thunderous choruses, chronicling a desperate flight for survival.

"Who would have thought we'd be here 12 years later with new MA music? Very excited to have one of my favorite vocalists from one of my favorite bands on the first new MA music in 8+ years, which opens up a new era for MA. As the saying goes, you can't kill what doesn't die." - Mark Menghi

"I was pleasantly surprised and absolutely honored to be asked to contribute to this song and I'm very happy with the result." - William DuVall

"This song is a gift from the ghost of MA past. It's salvaged from a stockpile of riffs we'd started long ago but never quite finished. Now, in combination with a first time voice for the band - the great William Duvall - we are pleased to announce a brand new track, forged from what once was, here to kick off a new era. Check it out!" - Alex Skolnick

"After having recording these drum tracks some time ago, I'm stoked that they finally get to see the light of day! Thanks to William for finishing it up for us and welcome to the MA family! \m/" - Mike Portnoy

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