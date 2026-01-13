Five Finger Death Punch Announce First Leg Of 2026-2027 World Tour

(SRO) Five Finger Death Punch announces the first leg of their 2026-2027 World tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 48-city tour kicks off on Monday, July 20th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, and wraps up in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live on Friday, October 23rd. Platinum-certified outlaw country musician Cody Jinks will join the tour as special guest and bring along his current album, "In My Blood." The tour lineup will be rounded out by Eva Under Fire, who has earned critical acclaim, and will release a new album, "Villainous" in 2026.

In addition to celebrating two decades of music, the band is once again using its platform to give back. Long recognized as one of the most charitable bands in rock, Five Finger Death Punch has spent decades giving back to various causes, including U.S. military veterans and first responders and their families. In 2026, the band is expanding that mission with the launch of its campaign to support Team USA and align with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games being held on American soil in Los Angeles in 2028. As part of the tour's commitment to championing America's next generation of athletes, a portion of the ticket sales from the 2026 U.S. Tour will be allocated to support high-performance programs for U.S. athletes as they prepare for international competition.

Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory has selected USA Judo, the National Governing Body for Judo in the U.S., as his beneficiary, while vocalist Ivan Moody will direct his contribution to the USA Cycling BMX Racing & BMX Freestyle teams. "It's a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs," says Bathory. "Our athletes are competing against nations with fully funded teams, while U.S. teams rely almost exclusively on private donations and sponsorships. We believe supporting Team USA is both patriotic and necessary, especially with the Olympic and Paralympic Games coming home in 2028." Vocalist Ivan Moody added, "these athletes represent the best of who we are. Dedication, sacrifice, discipline. If we can help level the playing field even a little, we're all in."

All contributions will go to the National Governing Bodies responsible for training and developing Olympic competitors on both the Judo and USA Cycling BMX Teams. These contributions help fund essential resources for the athletes, covering coaching, travel, equipment, and the rigorous training required to compete on the world stage. With no direct government funding for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, this initiative helps raise both financial support and awareness for the athletes who represent Team USA at the highest level. Five Finger Death Punch continues to stand at the intersection of music, and service, proving once again that success means nothing unless it's shared.

The 20th Anniversary World Tour will showcase new material from the Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming tenth studio album alongside the anthems that defined a generation of fans. Additional international tour dates will be announced following the North American leg.

The band's current albums, "Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2", feature newly re-recorded versions of Five Finger Death Punch's biggest hits, including the #1 single "I Refuse" feat. Maria Brink (Vol. 1) and #1 single "The End" feat. BABYMETAL (Vol. 2). "The End" reached #1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal Chart and #18 on the Japanese All-Genres Chart, marking a major milestone for an international rock release. In the U.S., the song made history as the first track featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at Rock Radio, ultimately reaching #1. Both albums were created in response to the sale of the band's original masters, a decision made without their knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them. Stream / buy HERE.

TICKETS: Tickets for the 2026 tour dates will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales beginning Wednesday, January 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 2026 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jul 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 22 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu Jul 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jul 25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 26 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tue Jul 28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Thu Jul 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 01 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Sun Aug 02 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 04 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 07 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Aug 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Thu Aug 13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

Sun Aug 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 18 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Wed Aug 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 - Saint Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Sep 08 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 12 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Mon Sep 14 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 16 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 18 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater

Sat Sep 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tue Sep 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Fri Sep 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Sep 28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Fri Oct 02 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sat Oct 03 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Mon Oct 05 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Wed Oct 07 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Thu Oct 08 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Sat Oct 10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 13 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Oct 16 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Sat Oct 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Mon Oct 19 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Oct 21 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

*Without Cody Jinks

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