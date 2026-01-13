Gogol Bordello Recruit Liev Schreiber For 'Ignition' Video

(Shore Fire) Gogol Bordello releases new single "Ignition" and music video starring award winning actor-director Liev Schreiber. The track is the third single from new album We Mean It, Man! - the band's "post punk revenge" produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) and Adam "Atom" Greenspan (Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) out February 13, 2026 via frontman's Eugene Hutz's label Casa Gogol Records.

"Ignition" is a smashing anthem about lifelong friendships, deeply set in post-punk groove and inspired by Gogol Bordello's 2023 collaboration with Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division). The music video celebrates friendship between Hutz and Schreiber, which began when Schreiber cast Hutz in his 2005 directorial debut, Everything Is Illuminated. Since then, Schreiber executive produced the Vice documentary Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, and the two have aligned creatively and politically, recently partnering with UNITED24 at Veselka. That shared history comes full circle with Schreiber starring in the music video for "Ignition" a kinetic visual companion to Hutz's latest anthem.

Liev Schreiber says "My brother from another mother. Ridiculously insane with the heart, mind, and voice of a poet," while Eugene Hutz comments "'Ignition' is about the hardest currency there is: lifelong friendships and trust-the people who will come pull you out of a ditch at 5 a.m. I didn't want musicians' faulty acting to obscure that, so I called my friend Liev, who is exactly the kind of actor who embodies it effortlessly and powerfully, because he's exactly that kind of person. I value our friendship tremendously, and with the 20th anniversary of 'Everything Is Illuminated,' it felt like the right time for a meaningful celebration."

The single follows the previously released gypsy punk meets hardcore title track "We Mean It, Man!," and uplifting dancefloor crusher "Hater Liquidator." The band just completed their legendary holiday shows and will kick off their North American tour kicking off on February 13, including a homecoming show to New York's Knockdown Center on March 27.

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