Nothing Deliver New Track 'Toothless Coal'

(Orienteer) Ahead of the release of their new album and launch of their upcoming tour dates, Nothing kicks off 2026 with their new single "Toothless Coal," the latest offering from their forthcoming album A Short History of Decay, due February 27th via Run For Cover.

"Toothless Coal" complements their previously released singles "Cannibal World" and "Purple Strings" by showcasing a grinding industrial side of the band that sits closer to genre stalwarts My Bloody Valentine vs. the Madchester-indebted baggy sound of "Cannibal World" and the stripped-down, acoustic guitar-led track "Purple Strings," where the band's typical vocal filters are absent. Always exploring new ways to bend sound and pushing the limits of genre conventions, these three singles lay the foundation for the wide-ranging sound that defines Nothing's upcoming album. Due next month, the band's fifth studio album stands as their most sonically expansive and emotionally direct work to date: a widescreen reckoning with time, truth, and the body's slow unraveling.

Recharged by a newly solidified lineup featuring guitarist Doyle Martin (Cloakroom), bassist Bobb Bruno (Best Coast), drummer Zachary Jones (MSC, Manslaughter 777), and guitarist Cam Smith (Ladder To God, Cloakroom), A Short History of Decay captures frontman Domenic "Nicky" Palermo at his most unflinching, confronting aging, illness, and the weight of memory with startling clarity.

Nothing will embark on tour dates in Japan this February, where they will share the stage with Whirr before they return stateside for an extensive North American headline tour, followed by a UK run. Supporting NOTHING across North American dates are Full Body 2, Cryogeyser, and Violent Magic Orchestra. Shows culminate at the band's own festival, Slide Away, which takes place across multiple dates in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Joined on Slide Away by bands such as Hum, Chapterhouse, Swirlies, and more NOTHING will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Tired of Tomorrow with special guest lineups in each market.

our Dates

2/8 - Tokyo Daikanyama, JP @ UNIT ^

2/9 - Tokyo Shindaita, JP @ FEVER ^

3/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ~

3/5 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ~

3/6 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy ~

3/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven ~

3/8 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

3/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees ~

3/11 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk ~

3/13 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ~

3/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ~

3/15 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage ~

3/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco ~

3/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ~

3/21 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ~

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile ~

3/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ~

3/27 - Chicago, IL @ Metro ~

3/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ~

3/29 - Detroit, MI @ El Club ~

3/30 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House ~

3/31 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ~

4/2 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ~

4/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ~

4/4 - Philadelphia @ Union Transfer ~

4/9 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory ~

4/10 - Belfast, UK @ Oh Yeah Centre ~

4/12 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo ~

4/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Socila Club ~

4/15 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach ~

4/16 - London, UK @ Moth Club ~

5/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

5/22 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

5/23 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

5/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

5/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

^ with Whirr

~ with Full Body 2, Cryogeyser, VMO

* Slide Away Festival with Hum, Chapterhouse and more

Related Stories

Nothing Share 'Purple Strings' Video And Announce 2026 Tour

Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Sydney

Roman Candle Release 'Nothing Is Original' Video

Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer (2025 In Review)

News > Nothing