Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Announces Limited Edition Gibson

(Prime PR) Gibson is proud to announce its partnership with Keith Richards-one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of the legendary Rolling Stones. This collaboration introduces two extraordinary instruments: the Keith Richards 1960 ES-355 Collector's Edition, Signed Guitar and Label, and the Keith Richards 1960 ES-355, Signed Label-both handcrafted by Gibson Custom in Nashville, Tennessee, and strictly limited. Developed in close collaboration with Richards himself, these guitars represent a rare opportunity for fans and collectors alike to own a signed replica of one of Keith's best-loved and most recognizable guitars.

Only 50 of the Keith Richards 1960 ES-355 Collector's Edition, Signed Guitar and Label have been produced and will be available exclusively worldwide on Gibson.com and at the Gibson Garage in Nashville and London. These guitars have been signed both on the f-hole label by Keith Richards and on the back of the headstock. Additionally, 100 of the Keith Richards 1960 ES-355, Signed Label-signed by Keith Richards on the f-hole label only-will be available at Gibson Garage locations, authorized Gibson Custom dealers, and globally on Gibson.com.

For more than six decades, the "Human Riff" has been the heartbeat of The Rolling Stones, inspiring millions of fans and musicians the world over to get out of their seats and rock 'n' roll. It's difficult to imagine the landscape of popular music without the monolithic presence of Keith Richards looming over it with impossible cool, godlike nonchalance, and, of course, impeccable taste in guitars. Ask any guitarist which of Keith's instruments they desire the most, and we're willing to bet his black 1960 Gibson ES-355 will top the list. Keith first used an ES-355 back in 1969, taking it out on the road and into the studio during the legendary recording sessions for Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St. His black 1960 model has been a staple of every planet-straddling Rolling Stones tour since 1997.

Gibson Custom now proudly introduces two meticulous recreations of the ES-355 that Keith made famous. Handcrafted in the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, these models aren't just a tribute; they are exact replicas, crafted using advanced 3D scanning, period-correct materials and construction techniques, with Murphy Lab hand-aging to mirror every detail of the original, including its distinctive tone.

"This is my standard-tuning six-string; this is the other side of my thing," Keith Richards explains, "My six-string stuff has always been, you know, a great Gibson-that's where I feel the most comfortable. And also with the sound. Put it through just about any amp, and it will sound the way you want it, because this has so much more room for expression."

Both remarkable instruments from Gibson Custom feature a multi-ply bound body made from three-ply maple/poplar/maple, with red spruce bracing and a maple centerblock for enhanced sustain and reduced feedback, weight-relieved at Keith's request for greater comfort. The mahogany neck sports a custom Keith Richards profile derived from 3D scans of the original, measuring approximately .801" at the first fret, .905" at the 12th, and 1.625" at the nut. The bound ebony fingerboard includes mother-of-pearl block inlays and Medium Wide fretwire, just like Keith's original guitar.

Premium hardware consists of a Bigsby B7 vibrato tailpiece and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Milk Bottle buttons, while every metal part, plastic component, and the Ebony nitrocellulose finish has been hand-aged by Murphy Lab artisans to replicate decades of wear. A pair of unpotted Custombucker pickups with Alnico 5 magnets developed especially for this model are wired to CTS 500k audio taper pots and paper-in-oil capacitors, delivering the unmistakable sound of the original.

Each guitar ships in a Gibson Protector series case with a certificate of authenticity and a replica of the strap Keith Richards uses. This is your chance to own a piece of music history. The Gibson Custom Keith Richards 1960 ES-355 Collector's Edition, Signed Guitar and Label is limited to just 50 units available via Gibson.com and Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London. The Gibson Custom Keith Richards 1960 ES-355 Collector's Edition, Signed Label is limited to 100 units and available via authorized Gibson Custom dealers, Gibson.com, and Gibson Garage locations.

Watch/share the new interview with Keith Richards and award-winning producer Andrew Watt for Gibson TV below.

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