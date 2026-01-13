SOEN Deliver 'Indifferent' Video

(ABC) SOEN unveil their fourth single, the enchantingly dark "Indifferent," taken from the upcoming studio album Reliance, due for release this Friday, January 16, via Silver Lining Music.

"'Indifferent' is about reliance turning into absence. The quiet shock of realizing that the person you lean on is no longer there emotionally," explains vocalist and frontman Joel Ekelof.

"Carried by the fantastic Atlantis string quartet, the song lets tension and restraint speak louder than anger. Connection carries risk, but it's worth the attempt," adds founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

"Indifferent" is a beautifully orchestrated modern lament on the loss of love which rides resolutely on the power of strings, piano, and Ekelof's marvellous voice. The video presents a female dancer transformed into a character drawn from the Reliance album artwork, her makeup and costume echoing the theme as she fuses elegance with visceral expressions of sorrow and pain in harmony with the music.

With Reliance, their seventh studio album, the Swedish progressive metal powerhouse, spearheaded by Joel Ekelof (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), continue to find incredible new pathways into the spatial areas between light and dark, loud and calm, heavy and soothing. And with its seamless march across deeply human emotional terrain, SOEN's music continues to explore the human mind, heart, and soul with a visionary duty of care, plus an extra edge of heavy.

With Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards & guitar), Cody Lee Ford (guitar), and Stefan Stenberg (bass) standing shoulder to shoulder with Ekelof and Lopez, the lush continual evolution of SOEN's sound soars.

The first single released, "Primal," is a provoking, barrel-chested roar detailing the existential fight between the human spirit and our current world. The second single, "Mercenary," is a track that channels the weight of inherited violence and the personal cost of conviction with unflinching clarity. The recently released third single, "Discordia," takes the listener on a musical exploration, juxtaposing lush somber moments with crushing waves of relentless propulsion.

SOEN are gearing up for a packed 2026, having announced a 16-date headline tour across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, and unveiled a strong run of summer festival appearances. Following their acclaimed recent tours, fans can expect an even more intense live experience as SOEN bring their trademark blend of power, precision, and emotion to stages around the world.

2026 Shows:

29 January / 2 February - 70000 Tons Of Metal

20 February - Nalen, Stockholm (Sweden)

21 February - Folkets Park, Huskvarna (Sweden)

22 February - Mejeriet, Lund (Sweden)

23 February - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen (Denmark)

24 February - Sentrum Scene, Oslo (Norway)

25 February - Biljardkompaniet, Kristianstad (Sweden)

26 February - Gothenburg Film Studios, Gothenburg (Sweden)

27 February - Frimis, Orebro (Sweden)

28 February - Havet, Trondheim (Norway)

1 March - Kulturens Hus, Luleå (Sweden)

3 March - Lutakko, Jyväskylä (Finland)

4 March - Tampereen Tavara-asema, Tampere (Finland)

5 March - Logomo, Turku (Finland)

6 March - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali, Oulu (Finland)

7 March - Rytmikorjaamo, Seinäjoki (Finland)

8 March - Vanha Ylioppilastalo, Helsinki (Finland)

May - Andernach Metal Days (Germany)

5 June - Metalfest Open Air, Okres Plzeň-město (Czech Republic)

13 June -MammothFest, Thessaloníki (Greece)

1-4 July - Rockharz Festival, Ballenstedt (Germany)

4 July - Ilovaari Festival, Joensuu (Finland)

7 August - Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk (Belgium)

14 August - Motocultor Festival, Carhaix-Plouguer (France)

12-15 August - Summer Breeze Open Air, Dinkelsbuhl (Germany)

28-30 August - Posada Rock Festival, Câmpulung Muscel (Romania)

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